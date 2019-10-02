Comedian Iliza Shlesinger gets a half-hour sketch show on Netflix

Source: Netflix (Image credit: Netflix)

Iliza Shleshinger is one of the best comics you'll see today — and a staple on Netflix. And now the streaming service has greenlit a six episode half-hour sketch comedy show.

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show will start shooting this fall and air sometime in 2020. Netflix puts things this way:

From the mind of Iliza Shlesinger comes a secret world filled with absurd characters, insight into the female experience, and irreverent yet poignant social commentary.

In other words, it's an extension of the routines that have done her so well, and which you can see in her four Netflix specials, ranging from War Paint in 2013 to Elder Millennial in 2018. And a fifth is coming later this year.

Shlesinger also has been seen in the Mark Wahlberg/Rose Byrne movie Instant Family and will act alongside Wahlberg in the upcoming Netflix film Wonderland .

She's also written Girl Logic: The Genius and the Absurdity — "a subversively funny collection of essays and observations on a confident woman's approach to friendship, singlehood, and relationships."