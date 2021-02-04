Eddie Murphy prepares his heir to the throne in the newest 'Coming 2 America' trailer

Eddie Murphy is back once again in his iconic role as Prince Akeem Joffer, who is now King Akeem Joffer, as the crown currently sits atop his head in the new Coming 2 America trailer. Coming 2 America is the long-awaited sequel to the 1988 hit romantic-comedy Coming to America. Eddie isn’t the only one reprising his role. The trailer shows Shari Headly (Lisa), Arsenio Hall (Semmi), and the illustrious James Earl Jones (King Jaffe Joffer) back as their original characters. There are also some new faces, including Kiki Layne, Leslie Jones, Jermaine Fowler, Wesley Snipes, Teyanna Taylor, and Tracy Morgan, just to name a few.

King Akeem Joffer and his ever-loyal, sometimes shady best friend/personal aide are back in America again visiting locations fan of Coming to America may remember. In the trailer, Akeem finds the son he didn't know about and convinces him to come back to Zamunda to take his rightful place as heir to the Zamundan throne. However, there may be some competition. The new trailer also includes scenes with Akeem's daughters, and the eldest daughter (Kiki Layne) doesn't look too happy about not being considered to be her father's heir to the throne.

The first Coming to America debuted back in 1988. Eddie Murphy plays Akeem Joffer, the crown prince of the fictional African nation of Zamunda, who travels to the United States after his 21st birthday in the hopes of finding a woman he can marry. Coming to America reunited star Eddie Murphy with director John Landis. The two men had previously worked together on the comedy hit Trading Places. It was the highest-earning film of 1988 for Paramount Pictures and the third-highest-grossing film at the United States box office.

Coming 2 America debuts on Amazon Prime Video March 5, 2021. The sequel is directed by Dolemite Is His Name director Craig Brewer and was written by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris, Barry W. Blaustein, and David Sheffield.