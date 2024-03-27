Coronation Street appoints Emmerdale boss as new series producer

Kate Brooks has been appointed the new producer for Coronation Street following her hugely successful stint as Emmerdale producer since 2018.

Kate will begin her role in April 2024 reporting to the newly appointed Executive Producer for Continuing Drama, Iain MacLeod, John Whiston, Managing Director for Continuing Drama and Head of ITV in the North, and ITV Drama Commissioner, Huw Kennair-Jones.

Kate will be taking over creative responsibilities for the nation’s much-loved soap from Acting Producer, Verity MacLeod who stepped up from Coronation Street’s Assistant Producer during the recruitment process. Verity will now resume her role as Assistant Producer.

Kate had previously served as Story Producer at Coronation Street, joining in 2012 and working on some of Coronation Street’s most memorable and hard-hitting storylines including Hayley Cropper’s death, who killed Tina McIntyre?, the arrival of Pat Phelan and his abuse of Anna Windass, Jenny Connor’s return, Steve McDonald’s depression and the mini bus crash.

Kate became an Assistant Producer on Emmerdale from 2017, and had also been a Storyliner at Channel 4’s, Hollyoaks.

Kate worked on the iconic Coronation Street who killed Tina McIntyre? storyline. (Image credit: ITV)

Kate said of her time in Emmerdale: "I've had a wonderful time working on Emmerdale and I feel immensely proud to be part of a team that has achieved such great success over the past eight years. I’ve absolutely loved my time on the show, and I've had the privilege of working with such a hugely talented and hard-working bunch of people, who also happen to be the loveliest, too. Both professionally and personally, Emmerdale has given me so much more than I ever could have imagined, and for that I shall be eternally grateful. Thanks, Emmerdale, it's been an absolute pleasure.”

Kate has been responsible for producing a number of Emmerdale's critically acclaimed, thought-provoking and dynamic storylines alongside Laura Shaw and former Executive Producer Jane Hudson.

Some of these include the introduction of notorious serial killer Meena Jutla, the return of Mandy Dingle in 2019 after 17 years, Maya’s grooming and abuse of Jacob Gallagher, Lisa Dingle and Zak’s remarriage and Lisa's devastating death on her wedding day. As well as introducing Charity Dingle’s long-lost son, Ryan and Lydia Dingle’s harrowing rape ordeal by a former boyfriend.

Lydia Dingle suffered a horrifying ordeal at the hands of her ex-boyfriend in Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Kate was the driving force behind the storyline where Marlon Dingle suffered a stroke and Charity's PTSD diagnosis following her husband Mackenzie Boyd's kidnapping.

Kate also produced storylines that celebrated Emmerdale’s 50th anniversary in October 2022 including Faith Dingle’s breast cancer storyline and demonstrated great sensitivity in depicting Paddy Kirk’s breakdown and mental health issues.

Most recently, Kate has produced the heartbreaking story of Chas Dingle’s breast cancer diagnosis, elected double mastectomy and drawing attention to carriers of the BRCA2 gene mutation and how this can also affect men who consequently develop the disease.

Kate added of her new role at Coronation Street: "Corrie has lit up my living room since I was a kid, so to be asked to produce a show I've revered for such a long time is the ultimate 'pinch me' moment. I've adored the show from across the Pennines and have consistently been in awe of the talent on display, both on and off the screen. It truly is a special show and I endeavour to take great care to ensure that it continues to thrive as we head into the next chapter. Coronation Street has, and always will be, part of my DNA, and I can't wait to get stuck in.”