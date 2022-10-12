Emmerdale boss reveals shock death in 50th anniversary storm week

Emmerdale will plunge into chaos as a devastating storm is set to hit the village.

Emmerdale executive producer Jane Hudson has promised "tears", "deaths" and "destruction" in the 50th anniversary episode, which sees a terrifying storm devastate the village.

To celebrate Emmerdale's milestone 50th anniversary, soap fans can expect some intense scenes as a huge storm plunges the residents' lives into danger — but who will make it out alive?

Teasing what's to come next, Jane has warned us to expect devastation as the Emmerdale residents' limits are tested both physically and emotionally as they battle against the terrible storm.

She told What To Watch and other media: "It is a rollercoaster of emotions and there is a visual impact that will blow more than your socks off, put it that way. There are deaths, there’s destruction but there are also real moments of intimacy, of heartbreak and of love.

"We’re going to see our characters tested in not just their physical strength but their emotional strength as well. There’s going to be a lot of tears — I must warn you about that — and we’ll see our community have to deal with the aftermath of this horrific storm.

The residents fight for their lives in the violent storm. (Image credit: ITV)

"The month has already started with Aaron’s return, we’ve seen that on screen. Of course, we’ve got the Faith storyline which is incredibly sad. Then we go into our storm, which has got more than one stunt across the week.

"And then just when you think things can’t get any worse for our Emmerdale characters they really really do and we end the month on a really big bang that propels us well into the new year."

Jane went on to hint that some of our much-loved characters won't make it out alive, teasing: "Not all the cast come out of this flourishing! They will have a flourishing exit, shall we say."

One of the characters rumoured to meet an untimely end in the big birthday episodes is Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) after The Sun (opens in new tab) reported that Isobel had quit the soap after six years.

Liv Flaherty and Vinny Dingle are battered by the storm. (Image credit: ITV)

Speaking about Isobel's rumoured departure a source allegedly said: “It’s been a big decision for Isobel but she’s ready to try new things."

The source continued: “She feels like she’s done all she can at Emmerdale and wants to focus on her music career and make a real go of it. Bosses have pulled out all the stops for the 50th anniversary month and Isobel’s exit will be no different.

“Viewers are going to be on the edge of their seats as it all plays out and Liv is killed off. It’s a real heartbreaker and a death fans will remember for a long time to come.”

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub.