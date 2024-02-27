Emmerdale spoilers: Chas Dingle reveals life-changing news

Chas is grateful to have her son Aaron's support

Emmerdale's Chas Dingle opens up to Aaron in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

So far no one but Lydia knows that Chas – who has triple-negative breast cancer – has decided to have a double mastectomy in a bid to save herself.

As the mum heads to the hospital to see a consultant to talk about her upcoming surgery, back in the village, Vinny and Aaron are having a huge argument.

Aaron is furious. He's found out Vinny has told Chas he's refusing to have BRCA2 test. Without it, he won't know if he has the faulty gene that has led his mum to have the disease that killed her mum, Faith.

Intervening in the lads' row, Lydia tells Aaron his mum is off to hospital for an important appointment.

In the corridor, nerves building, Chas is grateful when her son looms into view.

Relieved to have Aaron's support, she lets her guard down and reveals she's elected to have a double mastectomy.

Chas is terrified about what lies ahead as she prepares to have a double mastectomy. (Image credit: ITV)

Will Aaron change his mind and have the test to find out if he's at risk too?

Elsewhere, having been encouraged by Moira and Cain, Nate informs Caleb he wants to have a look at the company accounts.

Nate demands Caleb shows him the company accounts. (Image credit: ITV)

With Ruby sniping in the background, Caleb agrees but says he'll need to get them in order first.

Ruby realises her husband is trying to hide something from his nephew. Has he cooked the books? (Image credit: ITV)

Later, once Nate has left, Ruby demands to know what Caleb is trying to hide from his nephew who's a partner in his chauffeur business.

Having slept with Nate's wife, is Caleb about to do the dirty on him all over again?

At Smithy, having realised Gus is trying to get one over on her, Rhona vows to do all she can to get Ivy in her care.

Rhona vows to fight for Gus for Ivy. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.