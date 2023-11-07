Emmerdale spoilers: You're having my baby! Rhona Dingle's LIVING NIGHTMARE

Rhona Dingle confronts her ex-husband Gus and wife Lucy who have got pregnant using her embryos

Emmerdale's Rhona Dingle confronts her embryo-thieving ex and his pregnant wife in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Rhona Dingle has asked to meet her ex, Gus, to find out exactly what he has said and done and when he fails to show, she stakes out his house…

Sat outside Gus' home, the vet is horrified when her ex emerges carrying suitcases and realises the couple are trying to do a bunk!

Rhona confronts Gus. (Image credit: ITV)

Confronting Gus, Rhona asks what the hell is going on and reels as she clocks Lucy, who's heavily pregnant.

Rhona is in for a big shock. (Image credit: ITV)

But as an emotional argument flares up about Rhona's embryos which have been used to get Lucy pregnant without Rhona's consent, Lucy doubles over in pain and her waters break!

As Rhona confronts Gus about the embryo theft, Lucy's waters break… (Image credit: ITV)

Back in the village, Rhona's husband and her mum Mary wonder where she's got to unaware that she's on her way into hospital with Lucy who's in labour…

Will Rhona witness the birth of the baby, which has been created using her eggs?

Will Lucy's labour go smoothly?

And how will Gus, who's duped his ex Rhona, handle the morally confusing situation?

Rhona finds herself driving labouring Lucy to hospital… Will Rhona witness the birth of the child who's been created using her egg? (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Bob worries about the future of the B&B which is barely bringing in any punters and has been left in huge debt thanks to Bernice. And pregnant recovering addict Dawn starts focusing on her birth plan, worried about what to do when it comes to pain relief - can she go through the labour without any painkillers?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.