Emmerdale spoilers: You're having my baby! Rhona Dingle's LIVING NIGHTMARE
Airs Thursday 16th November 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Rhona Dingle confronts her embryo-thieving ex and his pregnant wife in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Rhona Dingle has asked to meet her ex, Gus, to find out exactly what he has said and done and when he fails to show, she stakes out his house…
Sat outside Gus' home, the vet is horrified when her ex emerges carrying suitcases and realises the couple are trying to do a bunk!
Confronting Gus, Rhona asks what the hell is going on and reels as she clocks Lucy, who's heavily pregnant.
But as an emotional argument flares up about Rhona's embryos which have been used to get Lucy pregnant without Rhona's consent, Lucy doubles over in pain and her waters break!
Back in the village, Rhona's husband and her mum Mary wonder where she's got to unaware that she's on her way into hospital with Lucy who's in labour…
Will Rhona witness the birth of the baby, which has been created using her eggs?
Will Lucy's labour go smoothly?
And how will Gus, who's duped his ex Rhona, handle the morally confusing situation?
Elsewhere, Bob worries about the future of the B&B which is barely bringing in any punters and has been left in huge debt thanks to Bernice. And pregnant recovering addict Dawn starts focusing on her birth plan, worried about what to do when it comes to pain relief - can she go through the labour without any painkillers?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!