Emmerdale spoilers: What DARK secret is Bernice Blackstock hiding?

Bernice is constantly buying things for the B&B which is barely bringing in any punters

Emmerdale's Bernice Blackstock is sneaking around in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The B&B isn't doing well and Bob is losing it as Bernice won't stop spending money on the place.

But how is she financing all these fancy diffusers and huge orders of posh veg if they have no punters to pay for it all?

She's definitely up to something. As Bernice sneaks around having sneaky phone calls, will Bob catch his business partner and call her out?

Money is falling through Bernice's fingers but where's all this cash come from? (Image credit: ITV)

Across the village, Caleb is determined to get back into Leyla's good books and into her bed. But is everything as it seems with their rekindled romance?

Leyla gives Caleb another chance. But is he on the level? (Image credit: ITV)

Up at the scrapyard, problems come to light. Can Vinny cope?

