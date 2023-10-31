Emmerdale spoilers: Jacob Gallagher takes a DEADLY risk
Airs Tuesday 7th November 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Jacob Gallagher and Victoria Sugden can't help themselves in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Now Jacob and Victoria have crossed the line there's no going back. The pair have slept together and can barely keep their hands off each other.
But neither of them wants David to find out about their romance.
Jacob's petrified of how his dad will react to him being with his ex while Victoria riddled with guilt about the whole thing especially as David's been trying so hard to reconcile with her.
Outside David's shop, of all places, the pair snatch a forbidden moment and as they hold hands, David appears!
Will he notice them spring apart and suspect something is going on?
At the Dingles' homestead, Sam is devastated when his wife Lydia reveals she's taking up Will's offer and moving into Home Farm.
She needs space to work through what happened with Craig but Sam is desperately worried that he's losing his wife for good.
Elsewhere, another Dingle is in torment. But will Vinny tell anyone what's upsetting him?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
- Suni Sharma - Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana
