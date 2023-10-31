Emmerdale spoilers: Jacob Gallagher takes a DEADLY risk

Emmerdale's Jacob Gallagher and Victoria Sugden can't help themselves in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Now Jacob and Victoria have crossed the line there's no going back. The pair have slept together and can barely keep their hands off each other.

But neither of them wants David to find out about their romance.

Jacob's petrified of how his dad will react to him being with his ex while Victoria riddled with guilt about the whole thing especially as David's been trying so hard to reconcile with her.

Outside David's shop, of all places, the pair snatch a forbidden moment and as they hold hands, David appears!

Jacob flirts with Victoria. (Image credit: ITV)

Will he notice them spring apart and suspect something is going on?

Will David notice when secret lovers Jacob and Victoria spring apart? (Image credit: ITV)

At the Dingles' homestead, Sam is devastated when his wife Lydia reveals she's taking up Will's offer and moving into Home Farm.

She needs space to work through what happened with Craig but Sam is desperately worried that he's losing his wife for good.

Sam's heart breaks when his wife Lydia says she's moving to Home Farm. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, another Dingle is in torment. But will Vinny tell anyone what's upsetting him?

Vinny's harbouring a huge problem. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.