Emmerdale spoilers: Can Nate work out what's upsetting Tracy?
Airs Wednesday 8th November 2023 at 7.30pm.
Emmerdale's Nate reaches out to Tracy (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Nate's concerned as Tracy is stressed out. Fearful of her past, which has seen his wife fall into a deep depression, he is desperate to help.
When Tracy says he's having college problems and needs a mentor Nate takes action. Is she telling her husband the whole truth?
Tracy runs into Jai and Laurel and drops a bombshell.
The Sharmas are stunned when she tells them Nate's told her that Amit, Jai's biological dad, is a homophobe who attacked Nicky, Suni's boyfriend, because he's gay.
Not about to stand for any prejudice after all they went through when Colin, Arthur's ex's dad, Jai and Laurel decide they're going to cut Amit out of the family. For good.
Having let her walls down, Victoria's fallen for Jacob. But their secret passion seems to have come to a sudden halt and Vic doesn't know why Jacob's gone cold on her.
In the Woolie, Vic's upset when he continues to ghost her. Has the guilt that he's sleeping with his dad's ex got to Jakey or is something else bothering him?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
- Suni Sharma - Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!