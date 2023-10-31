Emmerdale spoilers: Can Nate work out what's upsetting Tracy?

Nate tries to help his wife Tracy who's stressing out.

Emmerdale's Nate reaches out to Tracy (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Nate's concerned as Tracy is stressed out. Fearful of her past, which has seen his wife fall into a deep depression, he is desperate to help.

When Tracy says he's having college problems and needs a mentor Nate takes action. Is she telling her husband the whole truth?

Nate takes action on Tracy's behalf. (Image credit: ITV)

Tracy runs into Jai and Laurel and drops a bombshell.

The Sharmas are stunned when she tells them Nate's told her that Amit, Jai's biological dad, is a homophobe who attacked Nicky, Suni's boyfriend, because he's gay.

Suni and Nicky are a couple and are claiming that Amit is a homophobe. (Image credit: ITV)

Not about to stand for any prejudice after all they went through when Colin, Arthur's ex's dad, Jai and Laurel decide they're going to cut Amit out of the family. For good.

Laurel was taken hostage by Colin, the homophobic dad of her son Arthur's then boyfriend Marshall. (Image credit: ITV)

Suni, Amit and Jai. (Image credit: ITV)

Having let her walls down, Victoria's fallen for Jacob. But their secret passion seems to have come to a sudden halt and Vic doesn't know why Jacob's gone cold on her.

Vic can't understand why Jacob's gone cold on her. (Image credit: ITV)

Why is Jacob ghosting his secret lover Victoria? (Image credit: ITV)

In the Woolie, Vic's upset when he continues to ghost her. Has the guilt that he's sleeping with his dad's ex got to Jakey or is something else bothering him?

David, Jacob's dad and Victoria were once a couple. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.