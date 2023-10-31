Emmerdale spoilers: Jai learns a DARK family secret?
Airs Thursday 9th November 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Jai is ready to listen in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Having been told that Amit Sharma is a violent homophobe, Jai and Laurel want nothing to do with him.
But he's not of course. The reason Amit punched Nicky, his son Suni's boyfriend, is because Nicky accused him of murdering Rishi not because he's gay.
Jai and Laurel, so far, don't know Amit's secret – that he was at Holdgate when his brother Rishi fell and died. He's furious with Suni for having told Nicky his murky secret which changes everything about Rishi's death.
Desperate to make sure no one else finds out, least of all Jai, Amit's happy to go along with this homophobic ruse.
But with Jai now not wanting anything to do with his 'homophobic' biological father, will Amit come clean and admit he was at Holdgate that fateful day?
Brenda doesn't know what's got into Pollard and is really upset. As she explains what's been going on to Nicola, will Brenda follow her colleague's advice to walk away from her angry partner?
Will proud Pollard try to rescue his relationship or let Brenda go?
Elsewhere, Bernice's spending spree continues… Where's all the money coming from?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
- Suni Sharma - Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana
