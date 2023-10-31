Emmerdale spoilers: Jai learns a DARK family secret?

Jai and Laurel are all ears as Amit tries to explain – but will the dad reveal his secret?

Having been told that Amit Sharma is a violent homophobe, Jai and Laurel want nothing to do with him.

Having been told that Amit Sharma is a violent homophobe, Jai and Laurel want nothing to do with him.

But he's not of course. The reason Amit punched Nicky, his son Suni's boyfriend, is because Nicky accused him of murdering Rishi not because he's gay.

Jai and Laurel, so far, don't know Amit's secret – that he was at Holdgate when his brother Rishi fell and died. He's furious with Suni for having told Nicky his murky secret which changes everything about Rishi's death.

Desperate to make sure no one else finds out, least of all Jai, Amit's happy to go along with this homophobic ruse.

But with Jai now not wanting anything to do with his 'homophobic' biological father, will Amit come clean and admit he was at Holdgate that fateful day?

Will Amit tell Jai he was at Holdgate when Rishi died? (Image credit: ITV)

When Rishi fell down the stairs at Holdgate, he had been rowing with his brother Amit. (Image credit: ITV)

Brenda doesn't know what's got into Pollard and is really upset. As she explains what's been going on to Nicola, will Brenda follow her colleague's advice to walk away from her angry partner?

Will proud Pollard try to rescue his relationship or let Brenda go?

Brenda's deeply upset about Pollard who's seemingly a completely different person. Will she leave him? (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Bernice's spending spree continues… Where's all the money coming from?

Bernice is on a major spending spree. (Image credit: ITV)

