Emmerdale spoilers: An arrest is made for Craig's MURDER?
Airs Monday 6th November 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale is a crime scene in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
All kinds of secrets were revealed in flashbacks last week, as the Dingles picked over what they were doing the night Craig Reed, Lydia's rapist, was murdered.
As the investigation into his death continues, villagers are called upon to explain themselves to the police. Will anyone get arrested and collared for the seemingly unexplained crime? Will the truth emerge?
Belle continues to push the issue of Tom's mum's death, tone deaf to the fact that he's really troubled by the prospect of booking flights to get to her funeral.
Tom later admits that he doesn't want to go to the funeral alone and is relieved when Belle offers to go with him.
Elsewhere, Brenda's taken aback by Pollard's uncharacteristic anger.
