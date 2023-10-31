Emmerdale spoilers: An arrest is made for Craig's MURDER?

Emmerdale is a crime scene in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

All kinds of secrets were revealed in flashbacks last week, as the Dingles picked over what they were doing the night Craig Reed, Lydia's rapist, was murdered.

As the investigation into his death continues, villagers are called upon to explain themselves to the police. Will anyone get arrested and collared for the seemingly unexplained crime? Will the truth emerge?

Craig raped Lydia Dingle in his office. (Image credit: ITV)

Lydia's husband Sam and his brother Cain kidnapped Craig who was later found dead on the grounds of Home Farm. (Image credit: ITV)

Belle continues to push the issue of Tom's mum's death, tone deaf to the fact that he's really troubled by the prospect of booking flights to get to her funeral.

Belle is on at Tom to book flights to get to his mum's funeral. (Image credit: ITV)

Tom later admits that he doesn't want to go to the funeral alone and is relieved when Belle offers to go with him.

Tom's relieved when Belle offers to go to his mum's funeral with him. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Brenda's taken aback by Pollard's uncharacteristic anger.

Pollard is really angry and snippy with baffled Brenda. (Image credit: ITV)

