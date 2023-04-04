Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona Dingle's birthday is RUINED

Emmerdale's Rhona Dingle is forced to make a decision in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

A family lunch in the Woolie should mean Rhona Dingle is having the very best of birthdays.

But the mood turns sour when her ex, Gus, rocks up with his wife Lucy.

Rhona's ex, Gus, has returned and bought his wife Lucy with him. They want to know if Rhona will allow them to use the embryos she made with Gus so they can try for a baby. (Image credit: ITV)

Having reappeared in her life last week when he sought out Rhona to ask if he could use their embryos with his new wife, Gus now wants an answer.

Rhona was stunned when her ex told him the embryos they made when they were together were still on ice at the IVF clinic. (Image credit: ITV)

Rhona doesn't know what to say but her mum Mary does and gives Gus both barrels.

Rhona's mum Mary is furious with Gus for putting her daughter in this position and has a go at the couple. (Image credit: ITV)

The couple leave the pub in shame, closely followed by Rhona who's furious with her mother.

After her husband Marlon offers some comforting words, Rhona's trying to collect her thoughts when she spies Gus with Lucy who's in a total state.

Rhona's mortified by her mum's outburst. As she heads outside to get some air she spots Gus and Lucy who are in bits. And with that she decides she's going to let them use the embryos. (Image credit: ITV)

Knowing what it's like to desperately want to have kids, Rhona, who's become a mum and stepmum since she split from Gus, decides to authorise their controversial request.

Back at home, Rhona informs her family of her decision. How will they take the news?

At Home Farm, Caleb overhears Kim Tate and Will talking about secretly moving money about.

Caleb overhears Will and Kim being shady about money at Home Farm and uses the situation to his advantage. (Image credit: ITV)

Kim tries to make it up to 'worried' Caleb by offering him money. (Image credit: ITV)

Feigning shock at Kim's subterfuge, Caleb pretends he's worried about their shared assets and laps it up when she tries to make it up to her business partner by offering him cash.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.