Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona Dingle's birthday is RUINED
Airs Monday 10th April 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Rhona Dingle is forced to make a decision in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
A family lunch in the Woolie should mean Rhona Dingle is having the very best of birthdays.
But the mood turns sour when her ex, Gus, rocks up with his wife Lucy.
Having reappeared in her life last week when he sought out Rhona to ask if he could use their embryos with his new wife, Gus now wants an answer.
Rhona doesn't know what to say but her mum Mary does and gives Gus both barrels.
The couple leave the pub in shame, closely followed by Rhona who's furious with her mother.
After her husband Marlon offers some comforting words, Rhona's trying to collect her thoughts when she spies Gus with Lucy who's in a total state.
Knowing what it's like to desperately want to have kids, Rhona, who's become a mum and stepmum since she split from Gus, decides to authorise their controversial request.
Back at home, Rhona informs her family of her decision. How will they take the news?
At Home Farm, Caleb overhears Kim Tate and Will talking about secretly moving money about.
Feigning shock at Kim's subterfuge, Caleb pretends he's worried about their shared assets and laps it up when she tries to make it up to her business partner by offering him cash.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
