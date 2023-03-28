Emmerdale spoilers: BABY SHOCK for Rhona Dingle

Emmerdale's Rhona Dingle's ex-husband Gus has a HUGE question for her in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

So Rhona Dingle's ex is in the village wanting a chat.

The vet is happy to meet up with her former hubby, Gus, and her current husband, Marlon, is on board with it.

Expecting a bit of a catch-up, Rhona's totally thrown when Gus goes into one about how he and his partner have been trying for kids.

She then reels as her ex reveals that the embryos they made in an IVF clinic are still in the deep freeze and are viable. And what's more, he and his partner want to use them to try to conceive!

It's a curveball and a half and a huge ask... What will Rhona say?

Rhona's shocked by Gus' request. (Image credit: ITV)

With Callum out on bail, Leyla's terrified that he's going to come back to get revenge on her for shopping him to the police.

She'd be beside herself if she knew someone was in fact tailing her... but is it Callum or is someone else keeping tabs on her?

Someone's been watching Leyla who's been getting smoochy with Caleb Milligan. (Image credit: ITV)

All will be revealed when her hero lover Caleb decides to he's going to play the hero…

As Leyla makes her way through the village, Caleb lingers, spots her stalker and pounces on them!

Who's under the hoodie?

Caleb grabs Leyla's stalker! Who's under the hoodie? (Image credit: ITV)

Over at Home Farm the atmos is icy between disapproving Kim and loved-up Gabby who swoons as her new fiancé Nicky plays with her little Thomas.

Nicky and Gabby have recently got engaged and Kim Tate is livid about it. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm