Emmerdale spoilers: BABY SHOCK for Rhona Dingle
Airs Thursday 6th April 2023 at 7.00pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Rhona Dingle's ex-husband Gus has a HUGE question for her in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
So Rhona Dingle's ex is in the village wanting a chat.
The vet is happy to meet up with her former hubby, Gus, and her current husband, Marlon, is on board with it.
Expecting a bit of a catch-up, Rhona's totally thrown when Gus goes into one about how he and his partner have been trying for kids.
She then reels as her ex reveals that the embryos they made in an IVF clinic are still in the deep freeze and are viable. And what's more, he and his partner want to use them to try to conceive!
It's a curveball and a half and a huge ask... What will Rhona say?
With Callum out on bail, Leyla's terrified that he's going to come back to get revenge on her for shopping him to the police.
She'd be beside herself if she knew someone was in fact tailing her... but is it Callum or is someone else keeping tabs on her?
All will be revealed when her hero lover Caleb decides to he's going to play the hero…
As Leyla makes her way through the village, Caleb lingers, spots her stalker and pounces on them!
Who's under the hoodie?
Over at Home Farm the atmos is icy between disapproving Kim and loved-up Gabby who swoons as her new fiancé Nicky plays with her little Thomas.
Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!