Emmerdale reveals harrowing rape storyline for Lydia Dingle

Emmerdale has announced a heartbreaking new storyline for Lydia Dingle, where she will be attacked by her recently re-acquainted childhood friend, Craig.

The soap is to explore Lydia's rape and the aftermath over the coming weeks, with the storyline taking centre stage in the run-up to Christmas.

Earlier this month Lydia bumped into Craig, someone who she had a relationship with many years ago, at a recruitment fair at The Hide.

It was revealed that they were at a children's home together and Craig was the father of her stillborn baby Toby, who she gave birth to when she was 15.

After the heartbreaking tragedy, Lydia went missing and never told Craig about the devastating ordeal, however, their unexpected reunion has recently led to Lydia confessing everything to Craig and opening up about the traumatic experience of losing their child.

Lydia's ordeal will lead to tension with her husband Sam. (Image credit: ITV)

In a statement to the press today, Emmerdale confirmed: "Lydia and Craig reunite and begin thinking about their lost child, but in episodes airing in early September, Craig’s behaviour soon turns sinister and he forces himself upon Lydia.

"In a state of shock after the attack, Lydia has to make the decision whether or not to report the rape to the police.

"In the coming weeks, Lydia will struggle to come to terms with what has happened and will internalise the attack. Unaware and oblivious of her ordeal, her family and friends soon grow increasingly worried about her behaviour."

Statistics show that 1 in 2 rapes against women are carried out by their partner or an ex-partner, and as always in a storyline of this nature, Emmerdale has worked closely with Rape Crisis England and Wales to ensure the story is portrayed accurately and sensitively.

Lydia and Craig have recently enjoyed catching up after many years apart. (Image credit: ITv)

Speaking of the huge and devastating storyline she is taking on Karen Blick said: “Lydia’s rape is one of the most important and sensitive stories I have been part of during my time in Emmerdale.

"The research, preparation and aftermath of this story has been challenging and eye-opening for me. One in four women have been raped or sexually assaulted as an adult, and after reading this statistic I found myself standing in the canteen at ITV looking around as that figure really shocked me.

“I have spoken to and met with women impacted by this crime, but this is very much Lydia’s story.

"Emmerdale tackles these socially important stories so well and I hope anyone impacted by this storyline can seek help and support because no one should have to face this alone.”

Lydia starts working with Craig but his nice-guy act soon changes. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw adds: “Emmerdale has never shied away from telling difficult stories and with Lydia's rape we do just that. With five out of six women who are raped not reporting it to the police, we really wanted to raise awareness of this issue and hopefully encourage any women who have been in a similar position to Lydia to speak out.

"We've been working really closely with Rape Crisis, who have held our hand every step of the way and given us invaluable support to be able to tell the story as authentically and responsibly as possible.

"We’re also mindful of when Emmerdale airs on ITV, so the drama will be implicit rather than explicit. Karen Blick's harrowing, but courageous and brave performance, is truly outstanding as this story rips through the whole Dingle family and into the wider village community.

"As we head towards Christmas, we will see Sam and Lydia's marriage really tested as secrets are exposed and lives irrevocably changed forever.”

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX.