Coronation Street fans are all saying the SAME thing about Carla
Coronation Street fans were left livid after last night's episode that saw a new twist in Stephen's drugging storyline.
Coronation Street fans were left frustrated after last night's (Wednesday, March 15 2023) episode, after seeing Corrie favourite Carla fall victim to Stephen's actions yet again.
In tonight's episode of Coronation Street, Carla fell victim to Stephen's manipulation, thinking that she was having a psychotic episode when actually Stephen had drugged her with LSD.
Coronation Street fans were quick to rush to Carla's defence, saying that she needs a blood test to prove what Stephen is doing to her.
One angry Coronation Street fan wrote, "Not only does Stephan drug Carla he stays around to see her lose it. Get a blood test!"
While another said, angry at the storyline, "Stephen offering to help find Leo, all up in the hospital with Leo's dad, always helping Peter take Carla home after one of her episodes, yet Jenny nor Peter have thought 'Ay up, summats not right?'"
And another Corrie fan pointed out how Stephen's actions are just showing how he's desperate to be in charge of the factory, writing, "Stephen's desperate to be in charge of the factory & it'd serve him right if Carla sells her share & whoever buys it doesn't keep him on, not even to make the tea."
Other Coronation Street fans were angry about the storyline, again about the lack of blood tests, writing, "Carla storyline is ridiculous. Blood tests would have been done by now."
And other fans of the ITV show thought that there should be more sympathy on the whole for Carla, writing, "why has not one single member of that factory lot got some sympathy for Carla? Even if they don’t like her, their ignorance and vile comments about mental health are shocking. Where is Roy, he’s the only other one we can rely on aside from Pete.'
Will Carla get he revenge? Tune in to the next episodes of Coronation Street to find out.
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV—see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.