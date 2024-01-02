Coronation Street fans are ALL saying the same thing about Daisy and Daniel
Coronation Street viewers have some strong feelings on this one
Coronation Street viewers enjoyed one last instalment of festive drama last night with a special New Year's Day episode.
In last night's dramatic episode of Coronation Street (which aired Monday 1st January 2024) we saw the fallout from Bethany rekindling her relationship with Daniel, much to the disapproval of Daisy.
But Corrie fans weren't so sure if Daisy has the right to be annoyed, considering her history with Daniel.
'Daisy is so wrong here she and Daniel broke up. I love it on soaps when secrets get exposed on the street,' wrote one fan on Twitter.
#Corrie Daisy is so wrong here she and Daniel broke up. I love it on soaps when secrets get exposed on the street.January 1, 2024
While another fan said, 'Loving Daisy getting her just desserts!!!!!'
Loving Daisy getting her just desserts!!!!! 👏👏👏👏🥰🥰🥰🥰 #CorrieJanuary 1, 2024
While another fan of the ITV show wrote, 'Daisy is so annoying. She slept with someone else whilst dating Daniel and now has a problem with him sleeping with Bethany whilst single... She only wants him because he's with someone else.'
To which another fan replied, 'While engaged to Daniel. Even worse.'
Daisy is so annoying. She slept with someone else whilst dating Daniel and now has a problem with him sleeping with Bethany whilst single... She only wants him because he's with someone else. #CorrieJanuary 1, 2024
And another fan asked cheekily, 'We getting a daisy and bethany cat fight or not.'
We getting a daisy and bethany cat fight or not #CorrieJanuary 1, 2024
While another one wrote, 'Finally! Good on Daniel for saying it. No one should feel sorry for Daisy.'
#corrieFinally! Good on Daniel for saying it. No one should feel sorry for Daisy.January 1, 2024
And another Corrie fan said, 'you’re one to talk daisy, not liking the taste of your own medicine.'
you’re one to talk daisy, not liking the taste of your own medicine #corrieJanuary 1, 2024
But there were a few viewers who were on Daisy's side, with one remarking in an X post, 'Daisy can do so much better for herself! Let Dippy Daniel and Bimbo Bethany have their fun!'
#Corrie Daisy can do so much better for herself! Let Dippy Daniel and Bimbo Bethany have their fun!January 1, 2024
While another said, 'Daisy you’re too good looking for Daniel love.'
Daisy you’re too good looking for Daniel love #CorrieJanuary 1, 2024
And another wrote, 'Daniel got rid of Ryan by persuading him to go to Glasgow with Crystal , because he was in love with Daisy , but Bethany has been back 5 mins and Daniel is back with her , poor Daisy.'
Daniel got rid of Ryan by persuading him to go to Glasgow with Crystal , because he was in love with Daisy , but Bethany has been back 5 mins and Daniel is back with her , poor Daisy #corrieJanuary 1, 2024
Tune in to the next episode of Coronation Street on Wednesday 3rd January to see what's next for the residents of Weatherfield.
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings.
You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.
Most Popular
By Kevin Lynch