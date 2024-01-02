Coronation Street fans are ALL saying the same thing about Daisy and Daniel

By Lauren Hughes
published

Coronation Street viewers have some strong feelings on this one

Daisy rises to the bait.
(Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street viewers enjoyed one last instalment of festive drama last night with a special New Year's Day episode. 

In last night's dramatic episode of Coronation Street (which aired Monday 1st January 2024) we saw the fallout from Bethany rekindling her relationship with Daniel, much to the disapproval of Daisy.

But Corrie fans weren't so sure if Daisy has the right to be annoyed, considering her history with Daniel. 

'Daisy is so wrong here she and Daniel broke up. I love it on soaps when secrets get exposed on the street,' wrote one fan on Twitter. 

See more

While another fan said, 'Loving Daisy getting her just desserts!!!!!'

See more

While another fan of the ITV show wrote, 'Daisy is so annoying. She slept with someone else whilst dating Daniel and now has a problem with him sleeping with Bethany whilst single... She only wants him because he's with someone else.'

To which another fan replied, 'While engaged to Daniel. Even worse.'

See more

And another fan asked cheekily, 'We getting a daisy and bethany cat fight or not.'

See more

While another one wrote, 'Finally! Good on Daniel for saying it. No one should feel sorry for Daisy.'

See more

And another Corrie fan said, 'you’re one to talk daisy, not liking the taste of your own medicine.'

See more

But there were a few viewers who were on Daisy's side, with one remarking in an X post, 'Daisy can do so much better for herself! Let Dippy Daniel and Bimbo Bethany have their fun!'

See more

While another said, 'Daisy you’re too good looking for Daniel love.'

See more

And another wrote, 'Daniel got rid of Ryan by persuading him to go to Glasgow with Crystal , because he was in love with Daisy , but Bethany has been back 5 mins and Daniel is back with her , poor Daisy.'

See more

Tune in to the next episode of Coronation Street on Wednesday 3rd January to see what's next for the residents of Weatherfield. 

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. 

You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.

Lauren Hughes
Freelance writer

Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.


A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book. 