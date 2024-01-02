Coronation Street fans are ALL saying the same thing about Daisy and Daniel

Coronation Street viewers enjoyed one last instalment of festive drama last night with a special New Year's Day episode.

In last night's dramatic episode of Coronation Street (which aired Monday 1st January 2024) we saw the fallout from Bethany rekindling her relationship with Daniel, much to the disapproval of Daisy.

But Corrie fans weren't so sure if Daisy has the right to be annoyed, considering her history with Daniel.

'Daisy is so wrong here she and Daniel broke up. I love it on soaps when secrets get exposed on the street,' wrote one fan on Twitter.

#Corrie Daisy is so wrong here she and Daniel broke up. I love it on soaps when secrets get exposed on the street.January 1, 2024 See more

While another fan said, 'Loving Daisy getting her just desserts!!!!!'

Loving Daisy getting her just desserts!!!!! 👏👏👏👏🥰🥰🥰🥰 #CorrieJanuary 1, 2024 See more

While another fan of the ITV show wrote, 'Daisy is so annoying. She slept with someone else whilst dating Daniel and now has a problem with him sleeping with Bethany whilst single... She only wants him because he's with someone else.'

To which another fan replied, 'While engaged to Daniel. Even worse.'

Daisy is so annoying. She slept with someone else whilst dating Daniel and now has a problem with him sleeping with Bethany whilst single... She only wants him because he's with someone else. #CorrieJanuary 1, 2024 See more

And another fan asked cheekily, 'We getting a daisy and bethany cat fight or not.'

We getting a daisy and bethany cat fight or not #CorrieJanuary 1, 2024 See more

While another one wrote, 'Finally! Good on Daniel for saying it. No one should feel sorry for Daisy.'

#corrieFinally! Good on Daniel for saying it. No one should feel sorry for Daisy.January 1, 2024 See more

And another Corrie fan said, 'you’re one to talk daisy, not liking the taste of your own medicine.'

you’re one to talk daisy, not liking the taste of your own medicine #corrieJanuary 1, 2024 See more

But there were a few viewers who were on Daisy's side, with one remarking in an X post, 'Daisy can do so much better for herself! Let Dippy Daniel and Bimbo Bethany have their fun!'

#Corrie Daisy can do so much better for herself! Let Dippy Daniel and Bimbo Bethany have their fun!January 1, 2024 See more

While another said, 'Daisy you’re too good looking for Daniel love.'

Daisy you’re too good looking for Daniel love #CorrieJanuary 1, 2024 See more

And another wrote, 'Daniel got rid of Ryan by persuading him to go to Glasgow with Crystal , because he was in love with Daisy , but Bethany has been back 5 mins and Daniel is back with her , poor Daisy.'

Daniel got rid of Ryan by persuading him to go to Glasgow with Crystal , because he was in love with Daisy , but Bethany has been back 5 mins and Daniel is back with her , poor Daisy #corrieJanuary 1, 2024 See more

Tune in to the next episode of Coronation Street on Wednesday 3rd January to see what's next for the residents of Weatherfield.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings.

You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.