Coronation Street fans are ALL saying the same thing about this character's SHOCK behaviour

Coronation Street viewers aren't happy to see the latest developments with Paul's storyline in the ITV show.

In last night's episode of Coronation Street (which aired on Monday, 3rd July 2023) we saw Paul win £800 in a chilli-eating competition, only to go on and row with Bernie and Billy after they become overbearing over crystals back at the flat.

He storms out and escapes to a hotel bar, where he bumps into old flame Zac and offers to buy him a drink.

Things take an unexpected turn when it's implied a drunken Paul might cheat on partner Billy, but viewers aren't happy about how the night concluded, with Zac stealing Paul's money.

'Why have they suddenly decided to make Paul cheat in #corrie? What a weird storyline considering this MND diagnosis would have brought him and Billy closer together surely,' wrote on Corrie fan on Twitter.

While another said, criticising the storyline, '#Corrie this is such a bore, so dear scriptwriters, please get serial killer Steven to somehow kill off Paul, then while your at it, another BIG sinkhole should close a few more dead end storyline Thanks in advance.'

And another said, 'Another invented character nobody has ever hear of. Just to make Paul and Billy's life more difficult.'

And another wrote, 'Looks like Paul is the subject of tonight's character assassination.'

While another wrote, before the show aired, calling the turn of events' a 'huge shame'. They said, 'Presuming it plays out how it sounds, the Paul cheating story feels like a huge shame amid such a powerful story.

'The performances have been so outstanding so far, too. Will obviously eat my words if it doesn't happen...putting off watching the preview!'

What's next for Paul and will he be able to patch things up with Billy? Tune in to Wednesday's episode of Coronation Street to find out more.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.