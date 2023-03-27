Coronation Street fans are angry and 'heartbroken' over character's tragic fate

Coronation Street fans have been dealt another devastating blow after Paul Foreman received some shocking news.



Friday night's episode of Coronation Street (Friday, 24th March 2023) saw the character face a potential financial crisis that could result in his mental health spiralling out of control.

A neurologist told Paul that while he'll carry out further scans, the problems he’s experiencing are unlikely to have been caused by his recent accident. If this is the case, Paul won't be entitled to compensation, leaving him in an incredibly difficult financial situation.

Paul Foreman will soon be diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease. (Image credit: ITV)

Fans already know that Coronation Street bosses have revealed that popular character Paul is to be diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease; a storyline that will ultimately lead to actor Peter Ash leaving the ITV soap.

But some Corrie fans weren't happy with how the storyline has been handled, with one writing, 'So #Corrie hasn’t done anything with Paul for at least a year and when they finally do, he gets a story where he dies a grim and horrible death? No thank you. Hard pass.'

To which another viewer of the ITV show replied, 'I know, Paul was long due a happy storyline but alas we get this,' alongside the heartbreak emoji.

While another Corrie viewer simply wrote, 'Heartbroken.'

Another said of the storyline, 'Oh no! Paul is one of the characters I’d defo keep in my fantasy where I’m the new producer and cull half the cast. He’s a great actor so I’m sure he’ll do a good job of this and go on to get lots of other work.'

While there was more anger from another frustrated Corrie fan, who wrote, 'I know soaps like to show hard hitting stories. And it's to be applauded. But Paul's story (MND) is a step too far. Sometimes a line should be questioned. Is this right? Necessary? #Corrie has become far too issue-led heavy. A devastating condition no soap can reflect justly.'

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV—see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub (opens in new tab).