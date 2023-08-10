Coronation Street fans are divided over THIS character saving the Rovers Return

Coronation Street fans are all saying the same thing about this character, who might just be the unlikely saviour of the Rovers.

In last night's episode of Coronation Street (which aired Wednesday, 9th August 2023) Gemma was spotted flirting with an old flame in a bid to save the Rovers Return.

But fans aren't happy about Chesney's wife becoming so heavily involved in the storyline.

'How has the pub storyline ended up being about Chesney and Gemma….' asked one disgruntled fan.

While another said, 'Is Henry going to install Gemma as landlady of The Rovers? Jenny would be well p****d,' wrote another in annoyance.

While another said, 'Oh Gemma just do it, save the pub!'

Gemma's old flame Henry offered to make her a PA at the brewery after hearing about her brother Paul's diagnosis of Motor Neurone Disease - and Corrie fans are encouraging her to take up his kind offer.

'Do it Gemma, you’ll earn more as a P.A than a barmaid,' wrote another fan on Twitter.

While another said, 'Henry is saving the pub but with a twist - Gemma has to be Henry's PA.'

And another Corrie fan wrote when Chesney assaulted Henry after finding him with his wife, 'Why would Chesney just assume that Gamma is having an affair? she's seen her ex on 2 occasions. Gemma needs the money and knows what is at stake if she cheated. She was trying to save the pub.'

Will Gemma fall for Henry's charms? And will Henry change his mind about saving the Rovers now he knows Gemma has a husband and five kids?

Tune in to Coronation Street on Friday, 11th August 2023 to see what happens next.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.