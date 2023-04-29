Coronation Street fans aren't convinced by THIS character's latest storyline

Coronation Street fans have some strong words for the writers of the ITV show, after last night's episode.

In the Coronation Street episode, which aired on Friday 28th April 2023, viewers watched in horror as Corrie villain Stephen's lies start to unravel after he receives a hand-written letter with the words, 'I know what you did to Rufus.'

He is then later threatened by two men he previously tried to buy drugs from, who reveal that they sent the letter and go on to blackmail him over the harrowing secret.

But Corrie fans weren't impressed with the latest storyline, taking to Twitter to express their irritation.

One fan angrily wrote on Twitter, 'So, I know we have to just accept that the current 498th serial killer on #Corrie is a thing that's happening and just wait for it to be over, but... even allowing for the willing suspension of all the laws of logic, it's struggling...'

So, I know we have to just accept that the current 498th serial killer on #Corrie is a thing that's happening and just wait for it to be over, but... even allowing for the willing suspension of all the laws of logic, it's struggling...April 29, 2023 See more

While another Corrie fan said, 'I think #Corrie will defend the awful Stephen character based on “this is what desperate people do” I no longer watch often enough to know what happened w/his original problem, but do apparently sane people over 60, no previous history of violence really become serial killers?'

I think #Corrie will defend the awful Stephen character based on “this is what desperate people do”I no longer watch often enough to know what happened w/his original problem, but do apparently sane people over 60, no previous history of violence really become serial killers?April 29, 2023 See more

And a thrid wrote, 'I still think making Stephen a serial killer was unwise (to be polite). If soaps need to have serial killers (why?!) then one needs to create new characters, building them up, etc.'

I still think making Stephen a serial killer was unwise (to be polite). If soaps need to have serial killers (why?!) then one needs to create new characters, building them up, etc. #CorrieApril 29, 2023 See more

While another said, 'Has Stephen been tarred&feathered yet or no? It all looks dull from what i’m reading on here. I recommend #interiordesignmasters on 4 to cover one episode of #Corrie Just hope i recognise the characters if i ever get back to watching I stopped a lifelong addiction(shrugs).'

What's next for evil Stephen? Tune in next week to find out more.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub (opens in new tab).