Coronation Street fans excited as Hollyoaks star is confirmed for the cobbles

Coronation Street fans look set to be excited for a new arrival in Weatherfield in the coming weeks as a Hollyoaks icon is set to take centre stage.

Hollyoaks icon Nicole Barber-Lane made the announcement she will be joining Coronation Street for a short role on the ITV show.

It's thought that her role will begin in just a matter of weeks - so watch out for a new face on the cobbles!

The actress is best known for her iconic role as Myra McQueen from 2006 to 2019 Hollyoaks.

The star announced the news with a post on Instagram, writing, "So if you guessed @coronationstreet you were right! Such a pleasure to do a little cameo.....look out for Ange in last week in September......"

A post shared by Nicole Barber-lane (@nicole_barberlane) A photo posted by on

Fans were quick to comment on the announcement, with one writing, '@nicole_barberlane how on earth did you keep that a secret! Congratulations amazing.'

While another said, 'You are in the wrong street we need you back in Hollyoaks.'

And another, 'Congratulations Nicole! I am looking forward to it and having you back on my screen, how many episodes are you going to be in.

'Really wish you would return to hollyoaks as I miss myra xxx'

And another wrote, 'Omg yes @nicole_barberlane so happy and proud off ya chick.'

And another said, 'Ahhh Nicole this is incredible! Can’t wait to meet Ange soon even if it is a guest role.'

While another wrote, 'Haven’t watched Corrie since 1982 🤣 Will tune in for the cameo!'

Want to know how Nicole gets on within the show? Tune in to Coronation Street on Monday, 4th September 2023 to see how the star will shake things up in Weatherfield. We can't wait!

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.