Coronation Street fans FRUSTRATED after spotting the same error in Paul's storyline

Paul and Billy at the doctors in Coronation Street.

Coronation Street viewers have become heavily invested in the latest storyline for Paul, who is currently coming to terms with a Motor Neurone Disease (MND) diagnosis.

In last night's episode of Coronation Street (which aired Wednesday, May 24, 2023) Paul realised there was something wrong with his right foot, but hid it from Billy, who failed to recognise anything was wrong.

Meanwhile, Gemma asked Paul if he'll give her away at the wedding — and despite his condition, he agreed.

Coronation Street viewers were quick to comment, showing their frustration that no one had noticed Paul's not well, especially with Billy and his inability to spot anything being wrong...

'How on earth has Billy not realised something is seriously wrong with Paul??' wrote one fan on Twitter.

While another said, 'How is Billy so oblivious, he lives with him, surely he can see Paul isn’t himself…' alongside some crying face emojis.

While another wrote with concern, 'Paul, it’s going to become obvious to everyone when you give Gemma away at the wedding…'

And another fan noted, 'Gemma is going to be heartbroken when she finds out the truth about Paul.'

Another frustrated Corrie fan questioned, 'So Paul is just gonna be like a kid at a party playing musical chairs when the music stops every time he’s walking and sees someone he knows then?!'

And another viewer chimed in, 'How is Paul still hiding his MND from Billy? He can barely move round the street.'

Coronation Street has been working on Paul's storyline with support from the MND Association, which focuses on improving access to care, research and campaigning for people affected by motor neurone disease.

Will Paul's secret be rumbled and will Billy finally catch on to what's really going on? Tune in this week to find out more.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.