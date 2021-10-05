'Coronation Street' fans fuming at latest SICKENING twist from killer Corey Brent

Last night's Coronation Street has left fans fuming with twisted killer Corey Brent after he made a sickening statement to the press about the night that Seb Franklin was murdered.

Fans of the show will know that Corey is guilty of killing Seb is a horrific hate crime that has rocked Weatherfield to the core.

But while he might have been found 'not guilty' in a court of law, Seb's grieving girlfriend is determined to make sure everyone knows what really happened the night Seb died.

Nina sat in tears as Corey turned her vendetta against him around to his advantage. (Image credit: ITV)

Until now, Corey's name has been kept out of the press, having been granted anonymity, however, as Corey's life goes from strength to strength as his career takes off at Weatherfield County football club, Nina is finding it hard to sit back and watch.

Smug Corey has never shown an ounce of remorse for what happened to Seb, and so Nina decided last night to make sure everyone knew exactly what kind of young man Weatherfield County's golden boy is.

By putting flyers up around town urging Corey to tell the truth, Nina hoped it would name and shame him into admitting what he did. However, the whole thing backfired in last night's Coronation Street when Corey decided to hold a press conference ahead of his first game with Weatherfield County.

Fans were sickened as Corey lied through his teeth at a press conference. (Image credit: ITV)

Nina was left in tears as Corey put on a sickening show, lying through his teeth about how he was innocent of any crimes and manipulating anyone watching into believing that he isn't a killer.

But while Nina was left heartbroken that Corey had managed to turn her vendetta against him around to work in his favour, fans were also fuming at the character.

Viewers took to social media to point out that Corey said in his press statement that he was 'found innocent' not that he IS innocent, hating that he is quite literally getting away with murder...

I love the way Corey said "I was found innocent", not "I am innocent!!" That spoke volumes. Cannot wait to see his downfall.#CorrieOctober 4, 2021 See more

ARGH! Pet peeve... Corey (and everyone else tried in court) are never found innocent of any crime, they’re found NOT GUILTY. Not the same as “innocent”! Corey, you master manipulator! 👿@itvcorrie #corrie #CoronationStreetOctober 4, 2021 See more

“I repeat, I was found innocent,” said Corey. Not once, but twice.Note that he didn’t say, “I AM innocent.” #Corrie pic.twitter.com/bQQCuBJZvtOctober 4, 2021 See more

Corey is really good at faking it! I think he'll end up convincing himself that he's innocent #CorrieOctober 4, 2021 See more

But while fans pointed out that that being found 'not guilty' is very different from actually being innocent... Corey twisted the knife even further in the second episode of last night's Coronation Street by then dedicating his first goal for Weatherfield County to Seb.

Nina was left ready to kill Corey by the end of the episode, and she soon found the chance when she spotted him lurking in Seb's memorial garden.

Luckily Asha got to Corey first and told him to scarper, putting a stop to Nina's plan to run him over in Roy's old car.

But every soap fan knows that killers in soapland will always get their comeuppance... but how long will it be before Corey gets what is coming to him?

