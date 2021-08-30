'Coronation Street' spoilers: The court verdict shocks Weatherfield

The verdict of Seb's murder case has been revealed - but who is going to prison?

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm — see our TV Guide for full listings) the news of the trial verdict reaches the cobbles.

Coronation Street residents were left stunned when Seb Franklin and Nina Lucas were both brutally attacked in a vicious hate crime back in May. But while Nina thankfully recovered from her injuries, poor Seb sadly passed away, leaving the police with a murder case on their hands.

has Imran done enough to save Kelly from jail? (Image credit: ITV)

While Corey Brent and Kelly Neelan are both in the frame for the crime, there has been a bitter court battle taking place, with the teenagers' legal teams both determined to prove their client is the innocent one.

But while we know that Kelly wasn't the one to kill Seb after Nina eventually got her memory back of what really happened the night of the attack, Corey has a father with a bulging bank balance and a desperation to keep his son out of prison... whatever the cost.

Seb's mum, Abi, has been like a dog with a bone as she tries to prove that Corey's dad, Stefan, has paid a witness, but the first of tonight's episodes saw the jury make their decision based on the evidence before them, and the verdict was announced.

Will Corey finally get the punishment he deserves? (Image credit: ITV)

But will Kelly be heading to prison for a crime she didn't commit? Or is Corey finally going to get the long prison sentence that he deserves?

As the news of the verdict reaches the cobbles, everyone is left in shock by what has happened in court.

But while everyone talks about where this leaves things going forward, some shocking news from the prison reaches Weatherfield that could change everything...

Coronation Street continues next Monday at 7.30pm. There are no Wednesday episodes this week because of football.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour-long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub now.