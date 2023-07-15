Coronation Street fans have 'so many questions' after SHOCK storyline twist

Coronation Street fans have some strong views on the latest developments with Toyah and Spider after Friday's instalment of the show.

Last night's episode of Coronation Street (which aired Friday 14th July 2023) saw things start to take a turn for the worse, with Toyah's impending kidnapping plot

'So many questions, what did Spider say to Toyah on the phone? how come it took him so long to get back to the flat when he had just bumped into Leanne outside? Why was Sam suddenly at Roys as he was in the flat?' wrote one confused Corrie fan on Twitter.

While another said, '#Corrie is so daft - no way could Toyah be abducted with no one seeing. And how come Ches can afford beer when Gemma has no washing powder??'

While another viewer said, 'How did she get Toyah out of the flat and in the van?'

And another said, showing concern for Toyah, 'What is going to happen to Toyah and can Spider save her?'

While another said, 'Toyah worries that Spider doesn’t want to commit to her but isn’t aware of other plans that are in motion. Mandy Newhaven is shutting this down. Rhys has caught up on his True Crime boxsets. Steve relaxes a bit too much.'

What's next for Toyah and Spider and will she survive the harrowing events ahead?

Tune in the next week's episodes of Coronation Street to find out more...

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.