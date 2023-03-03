Coronation Street fans 'howling' at Stephen Reid going 'full Pink Floyd'

Coronation Street fans were left amused last night after seeing cobbles villain Stephen Reid get a taste of his own medicine — literally.

Earlier in the Coronation Street episode (on Thursday, 2nd March) we saw Stephen sneakily lace Carla's tea with LSD, but she then spat it out, claiming he’d used full-fat milk.

In a brilliant twist of events, Stephen realised he'd mixed up the mugs and laced his own tea with the drug—much to the delight of Corrie fans.

Fans of the ITV show took to Twitter to discuss the latest episode, with one writing, 'Steven going full pink Floyd is the funniest thing I have seen in ages. #Corrie #coronationstreet #TRIPPINGBALLS.'

While another fan said, 'Imagine accidentally proposing to somebody on LSD! I can’t with Stephen, I’m howling,' alongside a load of laughing emojis.

Other Corrie fans commented on how Stephen's rogue performance was reminiscent of an episode of Alan Partridge.

'#Corrie was quite funny tonight,' wrote another fan on Twitter. 'when Stephen was on that podium it reminded me of the Alan Partridge episode where he had to give a talk after skewering his foot on a spike and then to accidentally propose to Elaine. loved his expression at the end.'

Other Corrie fans shared pictures of Stephen's horrified expressions in the episode as the LSD takes hold, with another writing, 'The changing faces of Stephen. The final frame at the end of each part of tonight's #corrie. Just say no, kids.'

Will Stephen get his revenge on Carla after his last plan backfired? Or will he continue to spiral out of control and finally get what he deserves? Tune in this week to find out.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV—see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub (opens in new tab).