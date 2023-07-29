Coronation Street fans left CONFUSED by SHOCK result for Sarah
Coronation Street viewers aren't buying the latest turn of events
Coronation Street viewers were left confused after Sarah and Adam's relationship was saved by a letter determining that Adam is the father of Sarah's unborn child.
The shocking Coronation Street episode, (which aired Friday 28th July, 2023) Sarah heading home to face an angry Adam, only to find that he's relieved to find out that he's actually the father.
But Coronation Street viewers aren't that convinced, with some thinking the letter could have been 'forged'.
'I’m confused, is Adam or Damon the dad of Sarah’s baby? Lots of letters being forged and shredded. I just need to know the truth,' wrote one fan.
I’m confused, is Adam or Damon the dad of Sarah’s baby? Lots of letters being forged and shredded. I just need to know the truth. #Corrie pic.twitter.com/8CiMPe4wghJuly 28, 2023
While another worryingly predicted, 'Damon's not going anywhere. He be around the corner hiding in Rosamund St or in the ginnel soon as Adam's back turned.'
Damon's not going anywhere.He be around the corner hiding in Rosamund St or in the ginnel soon as Adam's back turned.#CorrieJuly 28, 2023
While another said, 'surely adam the solicitor knows that’s not real.'
surely adam the solicitor knows that’s not real 🙄🤮💀#CorrieJuly 28, 2023
And another wrote, 'Sarah expects to play happy families and let Adam believe the baby is his good plan Sarah - just don’t let your child draw a family tree ok.'
Sarah expects to play happy families and let Adam believe the baby is his 🤨 good plan Sarah - just don’t let your child draw a family tree ok 😅😂 #CorrieJuly 28, 2023
'Why do I have a feeling Adam will have the biggest panic attack since the universe panicked a load of planets into existence during the big bang?' wrote another Corrie fan.
To which another viewer replied, 'He will when he sees the baby looks like Damon'
Why do I have a feeling Adam will have the biggest panic attack since the universe panicked a load of planets into existence during the big bang? #CorrieJuly 28, 2023
Another sadly said, 'Adam seems so happy - just wait untill he finds out the truth.'
Adam seems so happy - just wait untill he finds out the truth 😬😭💔#CorrieJuly 28, 2023
And yet another Corrie fan predicted, 'After being convinced Adam is the father of Sarah's baby I'm now starting to wonder if the gender reveal party Adam plans is infact going to reveal that Damon is the Father and it's his way of humiliating Sarah in front of their families. Have to wait until Monday.'
After being convinced Adam is the father of Sarah's baby I'm now starting to wonder if the gender reveal party Adam plans is infact going to reveal that Damon is the Father and it's his way of humiliating Sarah in front of their families. Have to wait until Monday #CorrieJuly 28, 2023
Is Adam really the father? Or is there more to the story?
Tune in to Coronation Street on Monday 31st July 2023 to find out what's in store next.
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.