Coronation Street fans LIVID over THIS character's behaviour
Coronation Street fans were left in shock after a key character made a surprise move in last night's episode.
Coronation Street fans were left reeling after Daisy's shocking actions, fearing that the character is 'playing a dangerous game'.
In last night's episode of Coronation Street, Ryan faced some promising news after he was told that the skin graft was successful and he was free to go home.
However, his confidence was knocked down again when he encountered a young girl who was visibly shocked by his appearance, causing him to retreat again.
Later in the episode, Daisy stops by Carla's flat to see Ryan, but after learning he's feeling fragile attempts to cheer him up by posing as Crystal during a text exchange - much to the horror of Corrie fans.
'Daisy is playing a dangerous game... but is it her real feelings?' wrote one viewer of the ITV show.
Daisy is playing a dangerous game... but is it her real feelings? 👀 #corrieApril 21, 2023
While another said, 'Daisy getting Ryan's hopes up only for him to get let down again is so heartbreaking.'
Daisy getting Ryan's hopes up only for him to get let down again is so heartbreaking. 💔😭😭. #CorrieApril 21, 2023
And a third wrote, 'daisy feels guilty, and thinks she's doing the right thing to make up for what she blames herself for. there's no romantic intention behind it, it's guilt and trauma, and if he finds out about this, they won't even have a friendship.'
daisy feels guilty, and thinks she's doing the right thing to make up for what she blames herself for. there's no romantic intention behind it, it's guilt and trauma, and if he finds out about this, they won't even have a friendship #corrieApril 21, 2023
And another viewer questioned, 'What is it with people doing terrible things in the name of love lately? First Daisy's continued posing as Crystal with Ryan, now Jackson's harsh words to Craig. Are people just not normal on Corrie?'
What is it with people doing terrible things in the name of love lately? First Daisy's continued posing as Crystal with Ryan, now Jackson's harsh words to Craig. Are people just not normal on Corrie? #CorrieApril 21, 2023
Others commented that while Daisy's behaviour is 'sweet', they also agreed she's playing a 'dangerous game', commenting, 'Daisy trying to be sweet but playing a very dangerous game.'
Daisy trying to be sweet but playing a very dangerous game #Corrie pic.twitter.com/07CbHcmpWqApril 21, 2023
Will Daisy's plan backfire? Tune in on Monday to find out.
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub (opens in new tab).
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.