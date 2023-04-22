Coronation Street fans LIVID over THIS character's behaviour

Coronation Street fans were left reeling after Daisy's shocking actions, fearing that the character is 'playing a dangerous game'.

In last night's episode of Coronation Street, Ryan faced some promising news after he was told that the skin graft was successful and he was free to go home.

However, his confidence was knocked down again when he encountered a young girl who was visibly shocked by his appearance, causing him to retreat again.

Later in the episode, Daisy stops by Carla's flat to see Ryan, but after learning he's feeling fragile attempts to cheer him up by posing as Crystal during a text exchange - much to the horror of Corrie fans.

'Daisy is playing a dangerous game... but is it her real feelings?' wrote one viewer of the ITV show.

While another said, 'Daisy getting Ryan's hopes up only for him to get let down again is so heartbreaking.'

And a third wrote, 'daisy feels guilty, and thinks she's doing the right thing to make up for what she blames herself for. there's no romantic intention behind it, it's guilt and trauma, and if he finds out about this, they won't even have a friendship.'

And another viewer questioned, 'What is it with people doing terrible things in the name of love lately? First Daisy's continued posing as Crystal with Ryan, now Jackson's harsh words to Craig. Are people just not normal on Corrie?'

Others commented that while Daisy's behaviour is 'sweet', they also agreed she's playing a 'dangerous game', commenting, 'Daisy trying to be sweet but playing a very dangerous game.'

Will Daisy's plan backfire? Tune in on Monday to find out.

