Coronation Street fans make a SHOCKING prediction for Amy after dark twist
Coronation Street fans fear that things are about to get even worse for Amy.
Coronation Street fans are predicting that there will be some dark times ahead for Amy Barlow after the latest episode of the ITV show saw her accused of harassment.
Last night's episode of Coronation Street (aired Monday, May 15) saw DS Swain call at No.1 and tell Amy that a serious allegation had been made against her.
Absolutely livid at the shocking turn of events, Amy wrote about her attack by Aaron and then posted it online, with Steve's encouragement.
But Coronation Street fans are predicting that things could take a turn for the worse for Amy after this disastrous turn of events.
"Knowing #corrie Amy will end up in prison for stalking and lying," wrote one concerned fan on Twitter.
Others pointed out how unfair the treatment of Daisy is in comparison to the situation with Justin and Daisy. "So the police take the ‘harassment allegation’ more seriously on Amy than what Justin did to Daisy," wrote another.
While another replied, "The coppers didn't waste time getting round to Amy's did they?"
Others were outraged by Aaron's behaviour, writing, "Given what Tracy did to Charlie Stubb's whose only crime was cheating on her with Maria maybe Aaron's much better off in prison after all? Especially after his behaviour/attitude after Amy's allegation withdrawal etc, making out like it was all her, now suing really?"
While another praised Amy's decision to out Aaron online, writing: "Brilliant @itvcorrie performances as always from ALL the Corrie cast If you didn’t get to read it all in time, here’s what Amy Barlow has posted on line."
Is there more trouble ahead for Amy? Tune in on Wednesday to find out more.
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub (opens in new tab).
