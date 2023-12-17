Coronation Street fans predict a HUGE blow for THESE characters
Christmas on the Coronation Street cobbles was always going to be a dramatic affair, but it looks like things are going to take a dramatic turn when two Corrie villains make an appearance on the street.
Damon Hay is set to return to Weatherfield after he left the street in a hurry earlier this year after an altercation with Niall.
When Damon left the ITV soap, he didn't know he was actually the father of Sarah's baby, following their affair earlier in the year.
Coronation Street viewers have decided their theory on why Damon might be back — and it's not good news for Daisy and Jenny.
One Corrie fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Random thought but what if Daisy and Jenny think they've bought the rovers when secretly Bethany has bought it with potentially Damon and that's why he's back and she's been forced to come back."
While another fan previously predicted, 'Dodgy damon is returning soon i bet he buys the rovers.'
While another commented, '#Corrie should get Jacob back to tell what Damon is really like.'
But other fans of the ITV show are feeling excited about the return, with another writing: 'This sounds good! Harvey is back & Damon! @Mellor76.'
Previously, other fans have predicted another plot twist for the character, with another writing, 'I hope Lauren’s new bf isn’t Damon.
While another fan said, 'Is Lauren's new boyfriend Damon?'
And another said, 'which returning character is lauren on the phone to? damon, harvey, tommy orpington????'
Looks like things could soon get very messy for the festive season.
Tune in to tomorrow's episode of Coronation Street on Monday 18th December to find out more.
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.
