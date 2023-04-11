Coronation Street fans predict bonkers baby twist as character makes HUGE mistake
Coronation Street fans have some words of warning for Sarah Platt after she makes a huge error.
Coronation Street fans have plenty to say about the latest episode of the ITV show, which saw Sarah Platt bed villain Damon.
In last night's episode of Coronation Street, Sarah did the unthinkable and cheated on her husband Adam in a shocking turn of events — and viewers weren't happy.
Corrie fans took to Twitter in their droves to condemn Sarah's behaviour, with many saying that they found the storyline 'unbelievable' and that they thought it would end up with the character falling pregnant.
"The Sarah storyline is so unbelievable. The scriptwriter must be having a mare in their private life to write Sarah’s jumping in bed episode," wrote one disgruntled viewer.
@Clawmaw @itvcorrie The Sarah storyline is so unbelievable. Scriptwriter must be having a mare in their private life to write Sarah’s jumping in bed episode. #CorrieApril 10, 2023
While another said, "Can't Believe Sarah cheating on Adam just like that."
Cant Believe Sarah cheating on Adam just like that #CorrieApril 11, 2023
Others predicted what will be the nail in the coffin of Sarah and Adam's relationship, speculating that Sarah will fall pregnant with Damon's child.
One viewer of the ITV show wrote, "Well obviously this is the beginning of the end of Adam & Sarah can't wait!! When he finds out she's probably pregnant by Damon, not him, it's gonna explode!"
Well obviously this is the beginning of the end of Adam & Sarah can't wait!! When he finds out she's probably pregnant by Damon not him, its gonna explode! #CorrieApril 10, 2023
While another said, "Just catching up with #Corrie. These affair/cheating storylines are so boring. What's the bet that Sarah ends up preggers with his sprog?!"
Just catching up with #Corrie. These affair/cheating storylines are so boring. What's the bet that Sarah ends up preggers with his sprog?!April 10, 2023
Others berated Sarah for not learning from her past mistakes, with another writing, "Didn't Sarah learn anything after Callum? I blame it on Ad, she's never settled for quiet life since she met him all those years ago. Still, at least she's not like her mum and marries them all."
Didnt Sarah learn anything after Callum?i blame it on Ad's she's never settled for quiet life since she met him all those years ago.Still, at least she's not like her mum and marries them all.#CorrieApril 10, 2023
Will Sarah get away with cheating on Adam, or are things about to get a whole lot more complicated, as Corrie fans predict? Tune in tomorrow to find out what happens next.
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub (opens in new tab).
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.