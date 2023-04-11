Coronation Street fans predict bonkers baby twist as character makes HUGE mistake

Coronation Street fans have plenty to say about the latest episode of the ITV show, which saw Sarah Platt bed villain Damon.

In last night's episode of Coronation Street, Sarah did the unthinkable and cheated on her husband Adam in a shocking turn of events — and viewers weren't happy.

Corrie fans took to Twitter in their droves to condemn Sarah's behaviour, with many saying that they found the storyline 'unbelievable' and that they thought it would end up with the character falling pregnant.

"The Sarah storyline is so unbelievable. The scriptwriter must be having a mare in their private life to write Sarah’s jumping in bed episode," wrote one disgruntled viewer.

While another said, "Can't Believe Sarah cheating on Adam just like that."

Others predicted what will be the nail in the coffin of Sarah and Adam's relationship, speculating that Sarah will fall pregnant with Damon's child.

One viewer of the ITV show wrote, "Well obviously this is the beginning of the end of Adam & Sarah can't wait!! When he finds out she's probably pregnant by Damon, not him, it's gonna explode!"

While another said, "Just catching up with #Corrie. These affair/cheating storylines are so boring. What's the bet that Sarah ends up preggers with his sprog?!"

Others berated Sarah for not learning from her past mistakes, with another writing, "Didn't Sarah learn anything after Callum? I blame it on Ad, she's never settled for quiet life since she met him all those years ago. Still, at least she's not like her mum and marries them all."

Will Sarah get away with cheating on Adam, or are things about to get a whole lot more complicated, as Corrie fans predict? Tune in tomorrow to find out what happens next.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub (opens in new tab).