Coronation Street fans PREDICT this star will leave the show after surprise return

Coronation Street fans have some theories about the return of one of the show's most popular characters - Bethany Platt.

It's thought that actor Lucy Fallon, who played Sarah Barlow's daughter Bethany in Coronation Street will return to the ITV show early next year.

And viewers believe that Bethany's return to the show and Sarah's possible exit will be interlinked.

'With Bethany returning to #corrie this year for a guest stint i believe? It begs the question.. will sarah (with a bit of luck) leave after she divorces adam,' wrote one viewer on Twitter.

While others wonder whether Bethany will return as a support to Sarah.

'Hearing Bethany Platt will be returning to after Christmas and will be returning to the role.. I like bethany. I think Sarah needs her daughter now after a rough year or so...' wrote another.

While another fan wrote, 'I don’t mind Bethany returning as long we’re not going down the endless misery route again, but the cast does need a massive shake up.'

Lucy Fallon was a popular addition to the ITV show during her last appearance, picking up a number of awards for her performance during hard-hitting storylines in the show.

A source told The Sun on Sunday last month, "Lucy is one of soap’s most talented actresses who won lots of awards for her powerful portrayal of Bethany’s grooming storyline.

"Bosses reached out to her a few weeks ago about the possibility of coming back, and told her everything they’d planned for Bethany if she agreed.

"She discussed it with her boyfriend, and family, because she’s a mum now with a baby. Once they’d talked about childcare, and how best to juggle it all, she was able to say she’d love to return."

Tune in to Coronation Street on Wednesday, 9th August 2023 to see what's next for Sarah on the cobbles - it's thought that daughter Bethany won't return until after Christmas.

