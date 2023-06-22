Coronation Street fans question the whereabouts of 'INVISIBLE' character during the Daisy and Ryan saga

Ryan and Daisy have had a rocky time in Coronation Street.

Coronation Street fans have taken to Twitter to comment on the latest drama unfolding between Daisy, Ryan and Daisy's fiancee Daniel.

Last night's Coronation Street episode (aired Wednesday, June 22, 2023) saw Ryan confront Daisy angrily after discovering she's the one who has been catfishing him.

After two separate altercations that left Daisy confused as to whether Ryan hated her or actually had feelings for her, Daisy retreats back home to Daniel, telling him she wants them to get their own place.

"I want us to be a family," Daisy told Daniel, referring to his son Bertie, whom he shared with his late wife Sinead Tinker.

Corrie viewers, however, were distracted from the drama at the mention of Daniel's son, who they claim is 'invisible' in the show.'

"If they move away from #corrie who the hell will look after invisible Bertie... he’s already pushed from pillar to post!

Guess the poor kid will be left alone in the dozy deluded Daniel Daisy love nest in Didsbury!" wrote one confused fan.

If they move away from #corrie who the hell will look after invisible Bertie..he’s already pushed from pillar to post! Guess the poor kid will be left alone in the dozy deluded Daniel Daisy love nest in Didsbury!June 21, 2023 See more

While another said, "Me. you and Bertie need a place of our own — especially as Social Services are going to start asking questions why we keep locking Bertie in the cupboard."

Me. you and Bertie need a place of our own - specially as Social Services are going to start asking questions why we keep locking Bertie in the cupboard #CorrieJune 21, 2023 See more

And a third wrote, "Me, you and Bertie, we need a place of our own…. says Daisy. Shouldn’t worry too much about Bertie, he spends his entire life with the childminder, poor kid."

Me, you and Bertie, we need a place of our own….says Daisy.Shouldn’t worry too much about Bertie, he spends his entire life with the child minder, poor kid. 😂 #CorrieJune 21, 2023 See more

And another said in jest, "The Amazing Invisible Bertie."

The Amazing Invisible Bertie #corrieJune 21, 2023 See more

While another Corrie fan commented, "We never see Bertie."

What's next for Daisy and Daniel? And will we ever get to see Bertie on the cobbles? Tune in to Friday's episode of Coronation Street to find out more...

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.