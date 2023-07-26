Coronation Street fans REACT to Adam FINALLY

By Lauren Hughes
published

Coronation Street viewers

Sarah Platt worries for her baby.
(Image credit: ITV1)

Tonight's episode of Coronation Street saw Adam begin to suspect Sarah of lying when she's visibly uncomfortable discussing the baby's family history. 

The controversial Coronation Street episode, (which aired Wednesday 26th July, 2023) saw Sarah on the back foot after an uncomfortable exchange. 

When doctors offer a blood test to check for any genetic diseases, both Adam and Gail jump in to assure there are none in either's family history. 

Realising that if Damon is actually the father, there may be a risk of hereditary diseases, Sarah can't hide her discomfort. 

Viewers were quick to comment on the situation, siding with Adam and chastising Sarah for her actions. 

'Oh no it’s Damon’s isn’t it,' wrote one social media follower.

While another said, 'adam deserves better either way'.

And a third wrote about Sarah's latest predicament, 'Imagine being comforted by Stephen. Now THAT’S a new low for Sarah.'

Later in the episode, Sarah was seen opening a letter which revealed the sex of the baby.

'Aye, the baby has the devil's blood. it's Damon's,' another Corrie fan wrote. While another said, 'That was a very very dramatic letter opening.'

While another pointed out, '#Corrie "the letter should come in a few days but the reprint will arrive in the morning".'

While another Corrie fan wrote, 'Sorry, but there's no way Adam's the Dad. Just not buying it for a second unfortunately.'

But others had another theory, with another writing, 'Did Stephen fake a letter to say the baby is Damon's for future blackmail purposes? The kind of sick, twisted thing he would do. Adam will then receive a letter stating that the baby is his?'

Will Adam and Sarah be able to survive these traumatic events?

Tune in to Coronation Street on Friday 28th July 2023 to find out what's in store next. 

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.

