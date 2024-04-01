Coronation Street fans react to SHOCK exit — and feelings are mixed

Coronation Street star Ciaran Griffiths has quit the ITV soap much to the disappointment of some fans, with his final scenes airing last week. The actor, who plays Damon Hay in Coronation Street was in the role for two years.

In the dramatic final scenes, we see Damon resigned to his fate in prison. And despite Sarah Louise saying she would wait for him, Damon ends things, telling her, "You turned my world upside down, but if I loved you, properly loved you, I wouldn’t have done the stuff I’ve done."

The Sun confirmed this weekend that this will be Damon's final stint on the show, as the actor quit his role after two years. A source told the publication, "Ciaran’s loved his time on the show but Damon’s story came to a natural end for now. The door has been left open but for now it’s time to say goodbye to him."

Fans were quick to react on Twitter to Damon's departure, with one Corrie fan writing on X (formerly Twitter), 'I really liked damon i thought him and sarah were a good couple shame harvey got him back into his dark world and he's left the show now.'

While another said, 'And that’s the end of Damon! I didn’t expect last night to be his final scenes but I’m glad they ended it when they did.'

And a third wrote, 'Surprised but I’m not really that bothered I really want to Corrie to get out of it’s gangster phase with Harvey and Damon.'

Tune in to the next episode of Coronation Street on Monday 1st April to see what's next for the residents of Weatherfield.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings.

You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.