Coronation Street fans SLAM 'shocking' plotline: 'I really hate this storyline!'

Coronation Street fans have aired their frustrations on social media after Roy Cropper was taken into custody.

In last night's episode of Coronation Street (which aired Monday 8th April, 2024) we saw Roy emerge as a potential suspect in Lauren's murder, before he's involved in a violent altercation with Nick - much to the anger of Corrie viewers.

'The way Nick treated poor Roy last night was shocking !!! I really hate this storyline,' wrote one fan of the ITV show.

The way Nick treated poor Roy last night was shocking !!!😡I really hate this storyline.#CorrieApril 9, 2024 See more

While another said, 'Stupid story lines here corrie writer or writers want sacking soaps gone down hill when Roy's getting done for murder Jesus christ sack the writers.'

Stupid story lines here corrie writer or writers want sacking soaps gone down hill when Roy's getting done for murder Jesus christ sack the writersApril 9, 2024 See more

While another wrote on the social media platform, 'Plz leave Roy alone he wouldn't hurt a fly. Glad not watching corrie atm or for a few yrs has they do dirty on characters what wouldn't touch or hurt a flaming fly.

'That Craig if he busted him were the proof evidence don't play Roy dirty like this leave him alone.'

Plz leave Roy alone he wouldn't hurt a fly. Glad not watching corrie atm or for a few yrs has they do dirty on characters what wouldn't touch or hurt a flaming fly. That Craig if he busted him were the proof evidence don't play Roy dirty like this leave him alone https://t.co/XKj6HOmjtWApril 9, 2024 See more

Another said, keeping the faith, 'Roy Cropper is my favourite Corrie character, surely this storyline will do right by Roy in the End.'

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Roy Cropper is my favourite Corrie character, surely this storyline will do right by Roy in the End.April 9, 2024 See more

And another wrote, 'It's rare I voice my opinion on this that there are good characters being ruined and Roy's especially.

'The people that write Coronation Street surely would know better than to make out Roy's a murderer - he's one of the most loyal people to live on that street and now...'

It's clear this storyline has really hit a nerve with viewers...

Tune in to the next episode of Coronation Street on Wednesday 10th April to see what's next for Roy and the rest of the residents of Weatherfield.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings.

You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.