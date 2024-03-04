Coronation Street fans SLAM this character for going for 'problematic' women

Coronation Street viewers have expressed their disapproval of this character's taste in women after yet more drama has unfolded in their love life.

Last week on Coronation Street, Daniel ended up apologising to Bethany for Daisy's part in getting her fired, but viewers weren't too convinced by the exchange.

'Why was Daniel apologising to Bethany for being an ‘idiot’ when she’s been exactly that? I don’t understand what his obsession with problematic women is,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

While another said, 'I’m not keen on Daniel either thinks way too highly of himself and is very patronising too!'

To which another Corrie fan replied, 'I really dislike Daniel. Such a creepy character and not the least bit appealing. Bleurgh...'

Followed by, 'They're priming him to take over from Ken eventually I think! Making him carry a book everywhere... So unrealistic.'

But others felt sorry for Daniel, with another writing, 'Of course they are gonna make Daniel a suspect in Lauren’s disappearance. Can’t they leave him alone, like seriously.'

While another said, 'Bethany is so childish, I don’t get what Daniel would see in her. No chemistry, nothing in common, she’s literally just getting in the way of him getting back with Daisy at this point.'

And another wrote on Daisy's emerging relationship with Ryan, 'Never gona last. He deserves so much better. Little does he know she was full on mooning to Jen over still having a connection to Daniel not 24 hours ago Yet again their totally just mistaking their trauma bond for something more meaningful sadly.'

Where do you stand on Daniel? Tune in to the next episode of Coronation Street on Monday 4th March to see what's next for the residents of Weatherfield.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings.

You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.