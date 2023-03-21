Coronation Street fans spot a HUGE blunder in Sarah Platt storyline

Coronation Street fans took to Twitter to comment on an apparent plot hole in the latest storyline involving Sarah Platt and her (potentially) impeding cheating scandal.

In last night's episode of Coronation Street (opens in new tab) (Monday, March 20, 2023) viewers were left very confused after Sarah didn't recognise villain Damon.

Adam and Sarah had planned a night away to enjoy some alone time, but things took a dramatic turn when Nick appeared in the pub, confronting Adam about representing Damon.

An angry Sarah left for the hotel on her own after the encounter and soon encountered Damon himself at the bar, where the pair got cosy over a glass of wine.

But when Adam then turned up and revealed Damon's identity, fans were left confused as to why Sarah didn't know this already.

"Sarah must be the only one, who doesn’t know who Damon is. This soap is just like reading a comic," wrote one frustrated fan.

While another said in reply, "Ridiculous isn't it? I read an affair is a possibility, hope not, she wouldn't, no one would after the grief Damon has caused Nick. Sick of cheating storylines."

And another nonplussed fan of the soap said, "It's amazing in a soap with so much drama that she hasn't heard or seen him."

Corrie fans surely thought that the pair would have bumped into each other on the Street.

Another irritated fan took to Twitter with the same sentiments, writing, "I am as baffled as Sarah and Damon right now. How the feck do they not know each other ?!"

To which a viewer replied, "Just a chance meeting in the hotel bar I think."

And the original tweeter replied saying, "But how did they not know each other from the Street?"

While a third wrote: "Corrie you are getting on my nerves now. How can Sarah not know Damon?! Plot hole bigger than Ryan’s arms."

Will Sarah succumb to Damon's charms? Tune in later this week to find out the latest.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV