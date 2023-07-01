Coronation Street fans spot a MAJOR inconsistency with THIS character

Coronation Street viewers have spotted as inconsistency regarding Tyrone's mum in the latest episode of the ITV show.

In last night's episode of Coronation Street (which aired Friday, 30th June 2023) Evelyn received a call from the hospital, only to discover that Cassie had discharged herself. When Evelyn returned home, she was horrified to see Cassie there, posing as someone called Cath, with Tyrone none the wiser.

Viewers took to Twitter to comment on the scene, with one writing, 'Tyrone's mam is only about 10 years older than him. With Fiz away, I wouldn't mind betting he has a crack at her.'

While another wrote, 'Just trying to work out the age difference between Margi Clarke and @clairesweeney as Tyrone's mum.'

And a third said, commenting on the actress who formerly played Tyrone's mum, 'I remember Tyrone's mother being Jackie Dobbs played by Margi Clark - so who is this other 'mother'??'

And another wrote, 'Hasn’t Tyrone met his mum (when she was played by Margi Clarke?) So he’d know who she was?'

And another said, 'Still ridiculous that they cast Claire Sweeney she’s not even much older than Tyrone.'

While another Coronation Street fan said, commenting on another inconsistency in the characters, 'How come Evelyn's not scouse... and Tyrone's not scouse... But all his mothers are scousers?'

And another wrote, 'How would Tyrone not recognise his own mum?'

And another wrote on Twitter, 'Haven’t watched Corrie since the 90’s. I thought Tyrone’s mam was played by Margi Clarke?'

When will Tyrone find out the truth - and will his and Evelyn's relationship survive? Tune in next week's episode of Coronation Street on Monday to find out more...

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.