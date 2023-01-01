Coronation Street fans spot a sinister clue in creepy Mike and Esther's house

Coronation Street viewers are worried for Summer Spellman's safety after spotting a very creepy detail in the background at Mike and Esther's house.

Could the misguided teenager be in danger?

Is Summer in over her head? (Image credit: ITV)

Summer's involvement with Mike and Esther has been ringing alarm bells for weeks. First, there was the whole thing about buying Summer's baby idea. Though, let's be honest, Summer hardly covered herself in glory with that decision.

Then when Summer finally fessed up to taking Mike and Esther's money, and not bothering to tell them that she'd lost the baby, things got even darker.

She ended up breaking up with boyfriend Aaron, and taking herself off to spend a few nights in a hostel.

Talk about drama!

Summer is not making good choices (Image credit: ITV)

Eventually, Summer went to Esther and Mike's house to give them her wages, as the first part of repaying her debt.

At first, the strange pair were annoyed to see her, but Esther soon softened, and invited Summer in.

For a while it looked like Summer was going to work off her debt helping round the house.

Creepy enough.

But then Mike and Esther somehow managed to convince the troubled teen she could pay her debt by being their surrogate.

Sharp-eyed viewers spotted a worrying clue in the background of scenes in Mike and Esther's kitchen (Image credit: ITV)

As 2023, dawned, Summer had agreed to be the creepy couple's surrogate, and had gone back home to dad Billy.

She even welcomed in the new year by locking lips with Aaron.

Aww. Everything's worked out perfectly.

Or has it?

Though Mike and Esther have been super nice so far - so nice, in fact, that it makes everyone a little uncomfortable - fans are predicting a dark side to the pair.

The sharp-eyed Corrie viewers spotted a sinister detail when Summer was hanging out in Esther and Mike's kitchen.

Dents in the fridge.

Mike and Esther's fridge is covered in dents! (Image credit: ITV)

The viewers reckon the bashed fridge proves someone in the house - maybe Mike, perhaps Esther - has a temper, and they've been punching the fridge in a rage.

Mike and Esther’s freezer door, though. #Corrie #Punchy pic.twitter.com/K99eX6FUiADecember 30, 2022 See more

Mike and Esther been punching that fridge? State of it 😂 #CorrieDecember 29, 2022 See more

#Corrie anyone else spot the creepy punch marks in Mike and Esther’s fridge? Violence behind closed doors maybe?December 29, 2022 See more

In fact, the Corrie viewers are speculating wildly about Mike and Esther's sinister intentions towards poor Summer.

Someone even suggested they have "people locked up in the basement"!

While another fan mused that Mike and Esther's house was a "mini-Gilead". Gilead is the name of the sinister republic in The Handmaid's Tale, which forces women to give birth to babies for infertile couples.

I bet Mike and Esther have people locked up in the basement. #CorrieDecember 29, 2022 See more

Mike and Esther's house is a mini Gilead. Summer's new name is Omike #CorrieDecember 30, 2022 See more

Things may be looking rosy for Summer right now, but if the Coronation Street fans are right, they're about to get a whole lot worse!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for more information.