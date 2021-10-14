‘Coronation Street’ fans to face Friday night scheduling shakeup

Coronation Street will once again change its Friday night timetable as new schedules for Friday 29 Oct. confirm that the hour-long slot is returning at the end of the month.

Recently, the soap had returned to airing a double bill on Fridays, with episodes shown at 7:30pm and 8:30pm, with a half an hour gap in between.

This shift was made after a new series of Grantchester came out and was scheduled for 9pm on Fridays, meaning Coronation Street could no longer screen its hour-long episodes on a Friday like it had been doing before for most of the year.

On the evening of Friday 29 Oct. Coronation Street airs for an hour from 7:30pm, followed by a Midsomer Murders repeat at 8:30pm. The episode will, unfortunately, clash over with EastEnders which is currently scheduled for 8pm that night.

Coronation Street has some intense episodes planned for Super Soap Week, commencing on Monday 18 Oct. where some explosive and deadly scenes are set to go down for the residents of Weatherfield involving a sinkhole disaster, a shocking car accident, and Harvey Gaskell’s (Will Mellor) dramatic escape from prison.

'Coronation Street' is set to air huge episodes next week. (Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod told us earlier this month: “We set out to make a week of breathless, brilliant drama - and boy, have our outstanding cast, crew, design team and writers delivered! The week is jam-packed with twists and turns, and an astonishing visual spectacle.

"It also has heart, heroism, and humour in the most unexpected places. I have to say it again: our team has excelled themselves.

"Making any TV in a pandemic is hard, especially if you’ve been doing it non-stop for over 12 months - so I have to tip my hat to everyone for their tireless efforts in continuing to raise the bar, against all the odds.”

Coronation Street airs tomorrow at 7:30pm then at 8:30pm on ITV.