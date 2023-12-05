Coronation Street fans TORN over this controversial character's behaviour

Coronation Street fans are at odds over this character, with some saying they 'love' her and others calling her a complete 'nightmare'.

Gemma Winter-Brown has divided fans with her latest antics, with many taking to social media to express their feelings about the character.

It's certainly been a turbulent time for Gemma, dealing with her brother Paul's declining health and being accused of poisoning Joseph.

In last night's episode of Coronation Street, (which aired on Monday 4th December) Gemma faced more stress when her mum Bernie had her court sentencing hearing over selling dodgy goods. After Bernie was sentenced, an angry Gemma started smashing up Big Garth's van.

Some fans supported Gemma, with one writing, 'I love Gemma she loves her kids and does try she would never deliberately harm them.'

I love Gemma she loves her kids and does try she would never deliberately harm them #corrieDecember 4, 2023 See more

While another said, showing their sympathy for the character, 'I hope part of the social worker's observations is that Gemma needs mandatory counseling. '

'Her raising five kids with a useless husband, imprisoned mother and dying brother is a lot on anyone.'

I hope part of the social worker's observations is that Gemma needs mandatory counseling. Her raising five kids with a useless husband, imprisoned mother and dying brother is a lot on anyone. #CorrieDecember 4, 2023 See more

But not everyone was happy with the character, with another writing, 'Yes Gemma, you are a nightmare, and if Ches has any sense now he’s grown a pair, he’ll run a mile from you. In other news, Shona single-handedly steals the show. Again.'

Yes Gemma, you are a nightmare, and if Ches has any sense now he’s grown a pair, he’ll run a mile from you. In other news, Shona single-handedly steals the show. Again. @itvcorrie #Corrie pic.twitter.com/Bwk2Hka9MgDecember 4, 2023 See more

While another Corrie fan criticised the writing in the show, commenting, 'Dolly Rose Campbell is great but Gemma is being written so badly at the moment.'

Dolly Rose Campbell is great but Gemma is being written so badly at the moment #CorrieDecember 4, 2023 See more

While another asked, 'This Gemma person on #Corrie. Is it bad acting? Bad scripting? Bad directing? Or all 3. Whatever it is, it’s bloody awful.'

This Gemma person on #Corrie . Is it bad acting? Bad scripting? Bad directing? Or all 3. Whatever it is, it’s bloody awfulDecember 4, 2023 See more

What's next for Gemma and will she start to get an easier ride?

Tune in to tomorrow's episode of Coronation Street on Wednesday 6th December to find out more.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.