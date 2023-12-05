Coronation Street fans TORN over this controversial character's behaviour
Will things improve for Gemma in Coronation Street?
Coronation Street fans are at odds over this character, with some saying they 'love' her and others calling her a complete 'nightmare'.
Gemma Winter-Brown has divided fans with her latest antics, with many taking to social media to express their feelings about the character.
It's certainly been a turbulent time for Gemma, dealing with her brother Paul's declining health and being accused of poisoning Joseph.
In last night's episode of Coronation Street, (which aired on Monday 4th December) Gemma faced more stress when her mum Bernie had her court sentencing hearing over selling dodgy goods. After Bernie was sentenced, an angry Gemma started smashing up Big Garth's van.
Some fans supported Gemma, with one writing, 'I love Gemma she loves her kids and does try she would never deliberately harm them.'
I love Gemma she loves her kids and does try she would never deliberately harm them #corrieDecember 4, 2023
While another said, showing their sympathy for the character, 'I hope part of the social worker's observations is that Gemma needs mandatory counseling. '
'Her raising five kids with a useless husband, imprisoned mother and dying brother is a lot on anyone.'
I hope part of the social worker's observations is that Gemma needs mandatory counseling. Her raising five kids with a useless husband, imprisoned mother and dying brother is a lot on anyone. #CorrieDecember 4, 2023
But not everyone was happy with the character, with another writing, 'Yes Gemma, you are a nightmare, and if Ches has any sense now he’s grown a pair, he’ll run a mile from you. In other news, Shona single-handedly steals the show. Again.'
Yes Gemma, you are a nightmare, and if Ches has any sense now he’s grown a pair, he’ll run a mile from you. In other news, Shona single-handedly steals the show. Again. @itvcorrie #Corrie pic.twitter.com/Bwk2Hka9MgDecember 4, 2023
While another Corrie fan criticised the writing in the show, commenting, 'Dolly Rose Campbell is great but Gemma is being written so badly at the moment.'
Dolly Rose Campbell is great but Gemma is being written so badly at the moment #CorrieDecember 4, 2023
While another asked, 'This Gemma person on #Corrie. Is it bad acting? Bad scripting? Bad directing? Or all 3. Whatever it is, it’s bloody awful.'
This Gemma person on #Corrie . Is it bad acting? Bad scripting? Bad directing? Or all 3. Whatever it is, it’s bloody awfulDecember 4, 2023
What's next for Gemma and will she start to get an easier ride?
Tune in to tomorrow's episode of Coronation Street on Wednesday 6th December to find out more.
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.