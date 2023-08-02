Coronation Street fans TURN on this character when TRAGEDY strikes

Tonight's episode of Coronation Street episode took a tragic turn, with Sarah Barlow potentially facing the news that she's lost the baby.

The tragic Coronation Street episode, (which aired Wednesday, 2nd July, 2023) saw Sarah double over in stomach pains before rushing to the hospital, with a cynical Adam doubting whether she's telling the truth.

Fans were quick to stick up for Sarah against Adam's harsh treatment.

'Aww, poor Sarah (great acting from Tina O'Brien) and Adam, how could you?!' wrote one fan.

While another said, 'Sorry but what the hell is wrong with Adam? "I thought she was putting it on" does he really think Sarah'd ever be so fucking cruel especially when she's already lost a child? Surely he knows that, about her & Todd losing Billy? Not even she's that vindictive.'

And another wrote, 'Talk about picking ur moments to ask for a divorce Ur not in the wrong Adam but couldn't u have picked a less devasting time?'

While another wrote, 'Lovely timing, Adam. On the day your wife loses her baby, tell her she’s lost her husband too.'

While another wrote, 'Yeah, today wasn't the day for him to ask for a divorce. Not when she's just had a miscarriage. He could have waited.'

To which another fan replied, 'Yeah he is doing the right thing wanting to divorce Sarah because the trust is broken but it doesn't help his case saying it right now when someone no doubt tries claiming that Adam doesn't care about Sarah and it's his fault (when it's no ones) that she lost the baby.'

Monday's episode of Coronation Street saw viewers sympathise with Adam's brutal actions towards Sarah called 'deserved' by fans.

Another said, 'Caught up on #corrie from last night! Adam’s savagery was next level but deserved.'

Another fan commented, ''Wow didn’t think Adam had it in him.'

Tune in to Coronation Street on Friday, 4th August 2023 to find out what's in store next.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.