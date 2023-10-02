Coronation Street killer Stephen UNMASKED at last with HUGE twists

Coronation Street killer Stephen Reid's (Todd Boyce) reign of terror will reach a dramatic conclusion this month as his murderous secrets are exposed with huge twists set to rock the cobbles.

Stephen will leave chaos and devastation in his wake after a year of killing, but will he escape justice or finally pay for his gruesome crimes?

On Monday, October 9, Stephen is planning his escape from Weatherfield and the trail of dead bodies he's left behind. However, he's unaware that the residents are putting together the pieces of a rather deadly puzzle.

As he eventually realises that his secrets won't stay buried for long, he makes a desperate bid for freedom and will stop anyone that gets in his way.

Carla Connor is convinced that Stephen has been drugging her. (Image credit: ITV)

Underworld boss Carla Connor (Alison King) is adamant that Stephen has been secretly drugging her with LSD but without evidence the police can’t prove it. On top of this, they don't want to alert Stephen to their suspicions that he murdered Teddy and Leo. Will Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) be able to contain his fury at Stephen’s attempts to destroy Carla?

Stephen faces Peter Barlow's wrath. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Tim Metcalfe's (Joe Duttine) attention is distracted from Sally's plans for their wedding anniversary when Brian Packham (Peter Gunn) makes a passing comment about Stephen's interest in the canal dredging project, leaving him suspicious.

When Stephen realises Tim is on to him he makes it his mission to silence him for good.

Tim Metcalfe fights for his life as Stephen targets him. (Image credit: ITV)

As a furious Sally assumes that her husband has gone to the county match with Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell), she's oblivious to the fact that he is actually fighting for his life in the boot of his car which is being doused in petrol. Will Tim become Stephen's fourth victim?

Will Tim escape Stephen's deadly vendetta? (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Jenny Bradley (Sally Ann Matthews) is excitedly planning her new life in Thailand with Stephen, clueless that her boyfriend is responsible for killing her lover. How will she react when Carla warns her that the police are after him?

Carla tells Jenny Bradley some chilling news about her boyfriend Stephen. (Image credit: ITV)

At the factory, a calm Stephen deceives an oblivious Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell) into transferring him the money from Underworld's account into a fake one he has set up. Will Michael clock on to his schemes and stop him in time?

Stephen tricks Michael Bailey into transferring money from Underworld to his account. (Image credit: ITV)

When Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls) hears from Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) that her son has stolen her house from right under her nose, she sets out to confront him about his cruel betrayal, but is she putting herself at risk by approaching the volatile serial killer?

Audrey Roberts comes face-to-face with her killer son. (Image credit: ITV)

As the stunned residents realise they have a murderer running riot, the hunt is on to find Stephen before he adds another victim to his killing spree.

Will Stephen get away with his crimes? (Image credit: ITV)

With Stephen's secrets finally uncovered, will he flee the country or does he have unfinished business which will see him make one final mistake? Will Weatherfield CID get their man?

You can watch these dramatic episodes on ITV and ITVX on Monday, October 9, Wednesday, October 11 and Friday, October 13.