'Coronation Street' recasts THIS returning character — and here's where you recognise the new actor from

Coronation Street is bringing back a familiar character but played by a different actress.

A new love triangle will be enjoyed by Coronation Street viewers as solicitor Imran Habeeb’s (Charlie de Melo) barrister ex-wife, Sabeen, returns to Weatherfield.

The role of Sabeen was originally portrayed by Avita Jay during her brief stint on the ITV soap back in 2018. But, viewers will be greeted with a new face this time around as Zora Bishop will be playing Sabeen.

While Zora has not been in Coronation Street before, she is no stranger to the screen, as viewers may recognise the actress from her previous acting roles in theatre, television, film, and voice acting, including her role as Emily Warlow in the popular crime series Unforgotten and Eva in The Eichmann Show, which she starred alongside Martin Freeman.

Imran is about to face his ex in the courtroom as he battles to help Kelly. (Image credit: ITV)

She has also appeared in the film Closed Circuit and has also acted in Casualty and in a number of plays, such as The Winter’s Tale at Shakespeare’s Globe.

Zora was also nominated for a BTVA Video Game Voice Acting Award as Best Vocal Ensemble in a Video Game for her voice acting role as Cleopatra in Assassin’s Creed: Origins.

Zora’s soap debut will see her cause a stir on the streets as Sabeen’s return leaves Imran divided between his ex-wife and current partner Toyah Battersby, played by Georgia Taylor.

Zora Bishop is joining Coronation Street as Imran's ex wife. (Image credit: The Response Play/YouTube )

Barrister Sabeen will also be causing a stir in the courtroom as she battles with Imran while he fights to protect foster daughter Kelly Neelan, portrayed by Millie Gibson, as she stands trial for her participation in the murder of Seb Franklin.

Another new face coming to the soap is former Hollyoaks actor Daniel Jillings as he takes on the role of racist police officer PC Brody.

Another Hollyoaks star, Lucy Dixon, was on Coronation Street on Monday night, playing Danielle, a character who is part of Curtis Delamere’s (Sam Retford) tragic health condition storyline.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour-long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also stream this week’s episodes on ITV Hub now.