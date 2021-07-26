'Coronation Street' recasts THIS returning character — and here's where you recognise the new actor from
By Grace Morris
A character is set to return to Coronation Street and viewers may recognise the new actress!
A new love triangle will be enjoyed by Coronation Street viewers as solicitor Imran Habeeb’s (Charlie de Melo) barrister ex-wife, Sabeen, returns to Weatherfield.
The role of Sabeen was originally portrayed by Avita Jay during her brief stint on the ITV soap back in 2018. But, viewers will be greeted with a new face this time around as Zora Bishop will be playing Sabeen.
While Zora has not been in Coronation Street before, she is no stranger to the screen, as viewers may recognise the actress from her previous acting roles in theatre, television, film, and voice acting, including her role as Emily Warlow in the popular crime series Unforgotten and Eva in The Eichmann Show, which she starred alongside Martin Freeman.
She has also appeared in the film Closed Circuit and has also acted in Casualty and in a number of plays, such as The Winter’s Tale at Shakespeare’s Globe.
Zora was also nominated for a BTVA Video Game Voice Acting Award as Best Vocal Ensemble in a Video Game for her voice acting role as Cleopatra in Assassin’s Creed: Origins.
Zora’s soap debut will see her cause a stir on the streets as Sabeen’s return leaves Imran divided between his ex-wife and current partner Toyah Battersby, played by Georgia Taylor.
Barrister Sabeen will also be causing a stir in the courtroom as she battles with Imran while he fights to protect foster daughter Kelly Neelan, portrayed by Millie Gibson, as she stands trial for her participation in the murder of Seb Franklin.
Another new face coming to the soap is former Hollyoaks actor Daniel Jillings as he takes on the role of racist police officer PC Brody.
Another Hollyoaks star, Lucy Dixon, was on Coronation Street on Monday night, playing Danielle, a character who is part of Curtis Delamere’s (Sam Retford) tragic health condition storyline.
Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour-long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also stream this week’s episodes on ITV Hub now.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film, and TV grow stronger.
Some of her favourite TV shows are Line of Duty, Fresh Meat, The Great British Bake Off, and Gogglebox. In her spare time, Grace likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series!
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.