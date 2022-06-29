Coronation Street reveals SURPRISE first look at Emmerdale star on the cobbles

Emmerdale star Louise Marwood arrives in Coronation Street next week as Phill Whittaker's ex wife, Camilla — and now first-look images show her on the cobbles for the first time.

Coronation Street spoilers for Monday, July 4 see the former Emmerdale star in her new role as she arrives in Weatherfield just days before Phill and Fiz's wedding day.

Louise, who is best known for playing Chrissie White between 2014 and 2018 looks words away from her Emmerdale character in the first look pictures, where she is looking glam with long, perfectly groomed hair, sunglasses and expensive clothes.

Louise looks worlds away from her Emmerdale character, Chrissie. (Image credit: ITV)

Camilla arrives in the run-up to Phill and Fiz's wedding, adding to the chaos that is already kicking off ahead of their nuptials.

As Evelyn and Phill's mum Mimi both argue, Phill and Fiz are set to be distracted when a beautiful woman steps out of a car and introduces herself to Fiz as Camilla, Phill’s ex-wife.

Phill claims to have no idea why his ex is there, but reassures Fiz that it is her that he loves and can't wait to marry her. But while Phill is trying to work out why Camilla has suddenly appeared, Tyrone is spurred on by Kevin when he tells him he needs to tell Fiz how he really feels about her before she marries someone else.

Camilla causes drama at Fiz's hen do. (Image credit: ITV)

Bu Wednesday, July 6 Camilla is causing chaos for the bride-to-be, and things get even more complicated when Fiz feels obliged to invite Camila to the hen night.

Poor Fiz is left feeling awful when a game of Mr and Mrs at the hen night proves Camilla knows Phill far better than she does... and soon Camilla is insisting that she and Phill are very much in love and he wants her back!

Will Fiz and Phill actually tie the knot? (Image credit: ITV)

Fiz confronts Phill about emails he has 'sent' to Camilla, but he has no idea what she is talking about and soon the finger of suspicion falls on Mimi and Phill banishes from the house and the wedding.

But is all as it seems? And will Fiz and Phill actually make it down the aisle?

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.