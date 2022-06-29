Coronation Street reveals SURPRISE first look at Emmerdale star on the cobbles
By Claire Crick published
Emmerdale's Louise Marwood has swapped the countryside for the Coronation Street cobbles.
Emmerdale star Louise Marwood arrives in Coronation Street next week as Phill Whittaker's ex wife, Camilla — and now first-look images show her on the cobbles for the first time.
Coronation Street spoilers for Monday, July 4 see the former Emmerdale star in her new role as she arrives in Weatherfield just days before Phill and Fiz's wedding day.
Louise, who is best known for playing Chrissie White between 2014 and 2018 looks words away from her Emmerdale character in the first look pictures, where she is looking glam with long, perfectly groomed hair, sunglasses and expensive clothes.
Camilla arrives in the run-up to Phill and Fiz's wedding, adding to the chaos that is already kicking off ahead of their nuptials.
As Evelyn and Phill's mum Mimi both argue, Phill and Fiz are set to be distracted when a beautiful woman steps out of a car and introduces herself to Fiz as Camilla, Phill’s ex-wife.
Phill claims to have no idea why his ex is there, but reassures Fiz that it is her that he loves and can't wait to marry her. But while Phill is trying to work out why Camilla has suddenly appeared, Tyrone is spurred on by Kevin when he tells him he needs to tell Fiz how he really feels about her before she marries someone else.
Bu Wednesday, July 6 Camilla is causing chaos for the bride-to-be, and things get even more complicated when Fiz feels obliged to invite Camila to the hen night.
Poor Fiz is left feeling awful when a game of Mr and Mrs at the hen night proves Camilla knows Phill far better than she does... and soon Camilla is insisting that she and Phill are very much in love and he wants her back!
Fiz confronts Phill about emails he has 'sent' to Camilla, but he has no idea what she is talking about and soon the finger of suspicion falls on Mimi and Phill banishes from the house and the wedding.
But is all as it seems? And will Fiz and Phill actually make it down the aisle?
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.