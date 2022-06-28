Coronation Street spoilers: It's Fiz Stape's wedding day, but will she say ‘I Do’?
By Ellen Markwardt published
Airs at 8:00pm on Friday 8th July 2022 on ITV.
In Friday's episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings) will Fiz Stape go through with the wedding or will her big day be doomed from the start?
Fiz Stape and Phill are shocked to learn that the registrar has been cancelled but manage to get things back on track.
Later, Tyrone presents Fiz with a pair of Vera’s vintage earrings and with the wedding about to start, Evelyn and Tyrone take their seats and watch as the couple prepare to take their vows.
Will it all go to plan or will Fiz fall back into Tyrone’s arms?
With Yasmeen having left them to run the restaurant for the day, Zeedan heads into the kitchen whilst Stu surreptitiously takes a swig from his hip flask.
Later, Zeedan heads out of the Speed Daal kitchen and is shocked to find Stu playing drinking games with a table full of rowdy lads.
Toyah meets up with Saira in Victoria Garden and explains that she’d like some of Imran’s ashes to keep at home. But Saira reveals that she’s already buried them and she knows all about her relationship with her ex. Toyah reels as Sara accuses her of murdering Imran.
Also, Audrey is still furious with her family and particularly at David for trying to get power of attorney over her money. In the Rovers, she tells the stunned family that she loves them and will leave them her money but to be held in trust by Stephen.
When Stephen reveals that he’s moving in with Audrey at Grasmere Drive to look after her and they’ll be seeing much more of him, David’s horrified.
When Arnie the roofer fails to turn up at No.1, Tracy rails at Steve for paying him up front. When John the scaffolder pulls up outside No.1 and demands payment up front, Steve explains that he’s already paid and the scaffolding was included in the price but John’s adamant that’s not the case.
Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.
