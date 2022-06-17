Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell reveals BIG new project after soap exit

Ex Coronation Street star Emma Brooker has a new project on the go.

Former Coronation Street actress Alexandra Mardell recently announced her major new project following her departure from the ITV soap.

Taking to Instagram, the Coronation Street favourite revealed that she’s been cast in a new BBC radio 4 comedy called No Platformed.

Sharing pictures of the script and her behind-the-scenes, she captioned the montage of images: "Did a thing! A @bbcradio4 thing! 🎙If you fancy a listen - ‘No Platformed’ - Starts tomorrow on BBC Radio 4 - 11pm - the 1st of 4 weekly eps or catch up on @bbcsounds 🖤."

The first of the four episodes premiered on Wednesday, June 15, where Alexandra plays Clara, alongside Hugh Dennis (Outnumbered), Tim Downie (Outlander) as Stuart and Geoff McGivern (Back) as Russ.

The official synopsis of the comedy show is: "Three members of staff, one dysfunctional railway station, zero passengers. Brand new comedy that drives a train through sitcom-land via a platform crowded with big name cameos, absurd goings-on, and very silly jokes."

Alexandra played fan-favourite Emma Brooker on Coronation Street and left after four years of playing the Rovers Return barmaid.

Emma decided to leave the cobbles this year and move back to her native Australia with her boyfriend Jon Spear (Jordan Ford Silver).

She was at the forefront of many intense storylines, including finding out that Steve McDonald ( Simon Gregson ) was her biological father, and most recently, being involved in the death of pensioner, Ted, after Faye Windass (Ellie Leach) ran him over while driving under a tipsy Emma’s guidance.

At the time of her exit, Alexandra said: "Playing Emma, on the most iconic street there is, has been the best experience of my life. Four years have gone so fast. Compared to other cast members I still feel like a newbie, which makes my decision to leave all the more difficult. But I feel it’s the right time for me.

"I can’t thank everyone at Coronation Street enough for welcoming me and trusting me to tell so many wonderful and heartfelt stories. And of course for the friendships. When I see pink, I will always think of Emma".

