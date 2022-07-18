Coronation Street star Maureen Lipman reveals BIG news about her future on the soap

Coronation Street favourite Maureen Lipman, who plays Evelyn Plummer on the soap, has revealed her future on the show since joining in 2018.

The TV legend first stepped onto the cobbles in 2018 as Tyrone Dobbs’ (Alan Halsall) no-nonsense nan and has become a firm fan-favourite ever since.

After making an impact on Coronation Street, Dame Maureen has announced her future on the soap — and fans will be relieved to hear the news.

She dropped the news that she had signed up for another year on the soap while talking to Reader’s Digest (opens in new tab), where she was defending working on Coronation Street.

Maureen said: “I won’t hear a word against it. It’s full of quite exceptional actors working with very little rehearsal, very little direction.

“Am I envious of some of my peers? Sometimes, yes. Do I have the right to be? Of course not. Would I like to be in Sex Education? Yes, of course. Am I sorry I’ve signed up with Corrie for another year? No, I’m not.”

Maureen Lipman has played fiery Evelyn Plummer since 2018. (Image credit: ITV)

Back in May, it was revealed that Maureen would be written out of the soap for a little while to play the lead role of Rose in Martin Sherman’s play in September.

The play, which first premiered at the National Theatre 1999 and was nominated for an Olivier, tells the story of feisty Jewish woman Rose, whose life began in a 1920s Russian village. Blending the personal with the political, she reflects on being a survivor from the destruction of Nazi-ruled Europe to achieving the American dream.

Evelyn butted heads with Mimi! (Image credit: ITV)

Recently in Coronation Street, strong-willed Evelyn met her match when Phill Whittaker’s (Jamie Kenna) mum Mimi (Margot Leicester) returned to Weatherfield for Phill’s wedding to Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine).

Tensions flared between the feisty women as Fiz was forced to accommodate Mimi as no hotel would take her dog Coco.

Things were made even worse when Mimi sprained her hip after being knocked over by Evelyn’s dog Cerberus.

