Coronation Street star QUITS the show after 13 years in SHOCK move

Coronation Street star Lisa George will be leaving Weatherfield with an exit as "dramatic as she is", a source has revealed.

Lisa has played Beth Tinker on the Coronation Street cobbles for 13 years after first appearing on the Street in 2011.

The Corrie actress will be filming her final scenes in the New Year, with them due to air next summer, according to The Sun.

A source told the publication: “Lisa has been on Corrie for a long time and she’s had some great storylines. She’s become a firm fan favourite with her comedy scenes but has had viewers sobbing in heartbreaking plots like Sinead’s death.

“She loves Corrie and it’s in her bones but she feels now is the right time to move on and take on new challenges.”

The reaction has been mixed, with one commenting on the news on X (formerly Twitter): 'Hardly a great loss #Corrie cast definitely needs freshing up.'

While another said, 'I hope she’ll be back. I’ve always liked Lisa & Beth is one of my favourite characters.'

And another commnted, 'I didnt even realise she was still in it…time for some new blood. Id also like to see Aggie come back.'

While another praised the character as 'funny' but had some reservations about the character, writing, 'She was funny but an utterly unrealistic relationship with “Kirky”. Silly really.'

While another wrote, 'Maybe some characters are slowly being pushed out so they’ve recommended the actors to leave but so it doesn’t damage their reputation they won’t call it an axing.'

